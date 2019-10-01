{{featured_button_text}}

The Grillin’ and Chillin’ event, which featured the Ron Eisenman Cook Off and a performance from the Kraft Brothers, took place on Saturday, Sept. 21, at City Park.

The free event kicked off with the barbecue competition, which is in its fifth year as a memorial event for Ron Eisenman, who died in a grain bin accident in 2014.

The participants competed in two divisions. The first was the open division that required the cooking of any dish featuring pork, and the second was for pork loin, which was donated by the Hancock County Pork Producers.

The competitor who received the highest combined score between the two divisions was the event’s grand prize winner. 

Individuals sampling the barbecue had the opportunity to select a People’s Choice Award recipient based on the food they liked best. The winner earned a free entry into next year’s competition.

The Kraft Brothers, sponsored by the Britt Chamber of Commerce, performed 

