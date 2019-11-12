Hancock Board of Supervisors approved the final plans presented by Hancock County Engineer, Adam Clemons, regarding the resurfacing 225 St. from Hutchins to Britt.
The county project has been budgeted at $1.5 million.
“The project will consist of resurfacing a 26-foot roadway surface painted at 24 feet,” Clemons said. “Originally, the road is narrow and it will be widen four feet on each side.
"It will make a big change. It is a very heavily truck-traveled road, so this will be a very good project."
According to Clemons, the resurfacing project is scheduled to be let on February 15, 2020, with construction to begin as soon as they are able to lay down asphalt.
"It was decided the road would be closed to traffic while being worked on," Clemons said.
