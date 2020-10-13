 Skip to main content
Reliance State Bank donates $13,500 to Hancock County Health System
Reliance State Bank donates $13,500 to Hancock County Health System

GARNER — The Hancock County Health System Foundation is excited to announce that Reliance State Bank of Garner has pledged a gift of $13,500 to the HCHS Foundation’s "Building for Your Future" campaign. The capital campaign is raising funds to help support the much-needed renovation of HCHS's Surgical and Emergency Departments.

Reliance State Bank's gift is particularly significant because it reflects the largest corporate gift to date that the HCHS Foundation has received for this project.

Reliance State Bank donates to HCHS

Laura Zwiefel, HCHS CEO/CNO, left, along with DeAnna Kelly, HCHS Foundation Board Chair, right, are presented a check for the first of three payments of $4,500 from Reliance State Bank, as presented by Bill Paulus, the bank's president.

“As an employer and as a community member, I recognize the importance of outstanding health care to our community. Supporting this expansion is the right thing for economic, humanitarian, and personal reasons. We’re proud to be a part of this worthy project and encourage other area businesses to support the renovation as well,” said Bill Paulus, President of Reliance State Bank.

“This renovation will lift the level of care HCHS provides to an even higher level, while expanding our ability to meet the growing needs of this community," Laura Zwiefel, HCHS CEO/CNO, said.

The HCHS Foundation launched a capital campaign to support the $8.4 million renovation, but, according to DeAnna Kelly, HCHS Foundation Board Chair, it did so quietly with respect to concerns brought on by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

To date, the HCHS Foundation has raised approximately $119,000.

“Through the years, the banking community has been at the forefront of supporting HCHS,” Kelly said. “Once again, they are among the first to step forward to support a critical community need. We are grateful for their ongoing generosity and commitment to the people we serve.”

If you or your business is interested in donating toward the expansion of surgical and emergency services in Hancock County, please call Jodi Ball, HCHS Foundation Director at 641-843-5150.

