Redinger appointed to WCTA board
Redinger appointed to WCTA board

Shanan Redinger was recently appointed to the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association (WCTA) Board of Directors, at the April board meeting of the cooperative.

Redinger assumes the term of Jerry Ouverson who retired from the board in April, after serving the coop for 23 years. Her first board meeting will be in May.

Redinger and her husband Aaron have two children, and they make their home in Hanlontown. They own and operate Redinger Pharmacy in Lake Mills.

WCTA is a member-owned cooperative providing fiber-to-the-home which delivers ultra-fast Internet, TV and phone services to customers in more than 27 communities in north central Iowa and south central Minnesota.

