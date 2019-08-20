The West Hancock Scholarship Board has announced this year’s recipients of the Barbara J. Rankin Csomay and Richard L. Csomay awards.
This year’s recipients are Gavin Becker, Emma Chizek, Anna Chizek, Brigid Smith, Natalie Lemmon and Dalton Subject.
Barbara and Richard have generously funded seven awards for students continuing their education at an accredited two-year community college or an accredited four year college or university.
Their desire to assist students with the increasing costs of obtaining a post high school education has led their commitment to this fund. The award recipients have demonstrated outstanding citizenship and work ethic; and they have achieved above-average academic performance.
Gavin is the son of the late Jim Becker and Tammy Becker of Britt. Emma is the daughter of Gary and Sheryl Chizek of Britt. Anna is the daughter of Gary and Sheryl Chizek of Britt. Brigid is the daughter of Mike and Brenda Smith of Britt. Natalie is the daughter of Nate Lemmon and Gail Gjerde of Britt. Dalton is the son of Larry Subject of Britt and Pam Subject of Britt.
