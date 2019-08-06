BRITT – In the judging of any animal class, large or small, there are things which attract a judge’s attention, including animal breeds, while other aspects are specific to the judge and their experiences.
This year’s Hancock County District Fair rabbit show judge Kristin Peterson, from Jewel, brought her wealth of experience on showing and judging a wide variety of rabbits.
Peterson has traveled as far away as Texas for rabbit shows. In addition, she has worked in a rabbit processing facility, which has given her knowledge of the meat side of judging.
“With the market meat rabbits, I’m looking first and foremost at meat quality,” Peterson said. “Some of these I ran my hands along their backs and I could feel their hipbones. That tells me they haven’t fully filled out or been finished yet.
“I’m looking for my hand to stay smooth along their backs, which gives me an idea of how full of a loin they have.”
In addition to talking to the exhibitors about what they feed their rabbits, how often they feed them and what their rate-of-gain has been, Peterson also weighed each rabbit and examined its underside and coat quality. Peterson also took the time to explain, to each exhibitor, what she looks for in each breed and how the body types of different breeds vary.
“In this one class we have two very different rabbits,” Peterson said. “We have a Flemish Giant, which has a different body type from the New Zealand, which was the only other rabbit in the junior meat breeding buck class. So, one of the things I wanted to take the time to explain to the kids was what I am looking for in each one and how they differ in terms of body proportions and structures.
“This way they understand how they will both be judged. I look for coat quality as well. Unfortunately some of them have started shedding which takes away from the quality.”
Some exhibitors carried small notebooks in their back pockets where they could write down judges’ tips and information once they were done being judged. They also wrote questions they might have for the judge once the show had concluded.
“I’m happy to answer their questions,” Peterson said. “It’s one of many reasons I enjoy coming to these events.”
