BRITT – When many people think of 4-H fair projects, they may think of cookies, baked goods and other sticky, gooey deserts that are either part of a 4-H challenge class, a cookbook or a favorite family recipe.
At the county fair, the baking class annually draws a great deal of attention and exhibitors, from the youngest exhibitors to the seasoned high school members.
For 11-year-old and soon-to-be sixth grader, Jonah Pringnitz, fair season is a chance to work with his mother to create two varieties of cookies as well as some individually-wrapped, decorative cake pops as part of the 14 static projects he presented at this year’s Hancock County District Fair. In addition, he also had entries in the Poultry and Swine Shows.
“I made monster cookies and white chocolate raspberry ones,” Pringnitz said, “and then vanilla cake pops with silver sprinkles. It took two to three tries on the cookies, because they crumble if you don’t make sure to freeze the dough first so they stay together.”
Printgnitz explained to judge Carolyn Coe, Ventura, about the attempts he’d made as well as the opportunity to use a flour sieve for the first time during the project and how that helped in his recipes.
Having started out as a Clover Kid, this year’s fair was Printgnitz’s third showing, and his second as a 4H member. In addition to learning a lifelong skill, Printgnitz said it have him a chance to be creative, as well as an opportunity for some one-on-one time with his mother.
“These are really soft,” Coe said. “Very good cookies. These could all be considered holiday cookies and very well done.”
As Coe went on to ask Printgnitz what he used for the coating on the cake pops as well as discuss why he chose white chocolate and silver sprinkles for their decorative coating. He was quick to reply with the explanation he wanted to make the cake pops fancy, because they were something he could make to give to friends on their birthdays.
“They sure do make for good gifts,” Coe said. “Good birthday treats. ‘They were not very expensive to make, were they?’ You can make a lot of cake pops with the amount of ingredients you used, most of which would have been on hand too.”
As part of the judging, Coe cut one of the cake pops in half. She and Printgnitz tasted them, with Coe admiring the crunch of the sprinkles and the vanilla flavoring of the cake.
“I think your friends would really like to receive them,” said Coe of the cake pops. “Part of the goal if you do it again would be to make them specifically themed for a special occasion or a holiday, to see what you would come up with for decorative ideas.”
While all of Printgnitz’s food and nutrition exhibits were awarded a blue ribbon and consideration for the state, it was the cake pops Coe held back for a state fair entry.
“They were all purple quality,” Coe said. “But those cake pops are kind of special.”
“I really like baking,” Pringnitz said. “This year I had to add minutes to the baking time and I learned to check them each minute to be sure I got them right.
“Next year I want to try and make a chocolate pie for my exhibit.”
