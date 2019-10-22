{{featured_button_text}}

The pre-registration deadline for the Nov. 5, City and School Election is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25.

After the pre-registration deadline, new voters will be required to follow the Election Day Registration requirements.

Please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641923-3163 for information regarding Election Day Registration.

The last day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed is 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25. The last day to request and vote an absentee ballot in-person at the Auditor’s office is 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.

Questions regarding the Combined City and School Election, please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.

