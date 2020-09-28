Powderpuff? More like pounding the gridiron in West Hancock

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The gridiron is not just the purview of boys.

At least it wasn't on Sunday, when four teams of eight young women went head-to-head on Bob Sanger Field in Britt, as part of West Hancock's 2020 Homecoming celebration.

The "powderpuff football" game was in fact flag football, and anything but "puffy," as the young women straight-armed, tackled and took off for the goal line.

He-Man volleyball matches took place in the high school gym shortly after the football games.

Other scheduled Homecoming Week festivities include the Homecoming Parade at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by coronation and a pep rally at the football field.

The football team takes on North Union on Friday night.

