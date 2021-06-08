Plans under way for new greenhouse at West Hancock High School, funds needed

Representing the greenhouse committee for West Hancock’s upcoming fundraiser, West Hancock High School Agriculture and FFA instructor Carolyn Badje cites a goal of raising between $68,000 and $88,000 to make a new greenhouse construction project a reality.

Badje will be visiting Britt area retailers on June 17 and joining the Britt Chamber of Commerce meeting on June 21 to discuss the project. She said the committee is seeking a new greenhouse to be built at the high school, which will provide WHHS students access to learning gardening skills year-round.

“We can fully integrate hands-on learning in the classroom and take full advantage of increased learning opportunities,” said Badje in a letter sent to potential fund donors. “This is not just limited to the agriculture students, but we would like to incorporate learning from all levels of education.”

Local FFA students would be able to complete experiments and supervised agricultural experiences with a new facility. There would be a better platform for growing plants and having plant sales in both the spring and fall. It would also provide for better means of starting all vegetables for the community garden.