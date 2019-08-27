{{featured_button_text}}
Perkins honored

Jean Perkins with the certificate she received from the National VFW Auxiliary awarding her the "Spirit of America" Citation Award.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Jean Perkins has been honored by the National VFW of America Auxiliary with the “Spirit of America” Citation Award.

Perkins, a member of the Dean Welsh VFW Auxiliary Post 4370 in Britt, for her “dedication, kindness and spirit in service to others, exhibits the true American spirit.”

In award letter stated, “to be recognized and highly recommended by the members of the VFW Auxiliary and other in your community and state for this award proves the highest respect and honor they have for your actions and true American spirit.”

In addition, Perkins was asked by the Minnesota State Good Samaritan Director to present the Auxiliaries beaded flag key rings in Little Falls, Minnesota on Saturday, Aug. 17.

“I honored our veterans during the evening program,” she said, “where they each received a beaded flag key ring from our Britt Auxiliary.”

