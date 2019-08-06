{{featured_button_text}}

A Parking Lot Party was held on Friday, July 19 in the Britt Food Center Parking Lot.

Britt Food Center, Pritchard Auto, Haugland Repair, Miller & Sons Golf Cars and MOJO Productions were there with free food, specials giveaways and great music.

The event was sponsored by the Britt Chamber.

