The Britt Public Library is again holding its Parade of Trees this holiday season from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. - 5 o.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 and 9 a.m. - Noon on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Trees may be any theme or décor of your choosing, personal or business. Trees must be 4 feet or smaller. If lighted, please supply an extension cord.
Trees are to be dropped off at the library on either Tuesday, Dec. 3 or Wednesday, Dec. 4. Trees should be picked up on Monday, Dec. 9.
They will be displayed for viewing and favorite voting.
Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place as well as a Children’s Choice winner.
