CLEAR LAKE | Jeff Nichols, who joined One Vision as its chief executive officer in 2014, has announced his resignation from the position, effective Sept. 30.
The organization’s board of directors also announced Mark Dodd, One Vision chief operating officer, will serve as interim CEO.
