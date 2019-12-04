{{featured_button_text}}
The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office has confirmed one person was killed this morning during a shooting at Security State Bank in Lu Verne.

An officer said the incident took place around 8:40 a.m. He confirmed the suspect was later apprehended, and there is no further threat to the community.

Deputies say a female died at the scene after sustaining a gunshot wound. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of relatives. 

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Assistant Director Mitch Morvedt confirmed the DCI is working with Kossuth County Sheriff's deputies in investigating the case, and described the incident as "a robbery or attempted robbery."

West Hancock Community Schools and Corwith-Wesley-Lu Verne Elementary School were on lockdown this morning as a precaution after the shooting.

The lockdowns have since been lifted.

Algona Police Department, Algona EMS, Lu Verne Fire Department, Mercy AirMed, Minnesota State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol, and Hancock, Humboldt, and Winnebago County Sheriff's offices also assisted.

