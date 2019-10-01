In 2015, The Britt Group, with a desire to help to help enhance, beautify and protect the historic character of Main Avenue assisting in maintaining the economic vitality of the City, took ownership of the building, narrowly saving it from schedule demolition.
Since then, The Britt Group has been working to raise funds to save the historic bank building.
Their current project is to replace the windows.
Neoclassical Revival Architecture Style was inspired by the Beaux Arts Style and the World's Colombian Exposition, a World's Fair held in Chicago in 1893.
When noted architect J.H. Jeffers was asked to design Britt's 1916 bank building it wasn't unexpected for him to choose using the Neoclassical Revival Style for the design, it was the most popular style for public buildings and banks in the 1940s.
The bank design includes 42-inch high polished gray granite slabs at the base and Ionic Style capitals on top of 28-foot high pillars.
The capitals and pillars were cut specifically for the bank building and were carved using Bedford stone, a type of limestone quarried in Indiana.
The building has stood at the intersection of Main and Center for over 100 years. Unfortunately, during the last 35 years, there has had been little to no maintenance and was allowed to deteriorate considerably.
Donations are being taken to replace the windows and to help save the most distinctive building on Britt's Main Avenue.
For those interested in sponsoring a window, $4,500, a plaque, with the donor's name, the name of the business or in the memory of the loved one, will be displayed.
Donations can be sent to the BRITT Group, PO Box 93, Britt, IA 50423. They can also be given to Jim Nelson, Laurie Eden, Carolyn DeKruif, Gary Gelner, Jeff Kudej, Connecticut Shorty, Garry Kerns, Skip Miller or Allen Eden.
