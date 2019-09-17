Those attending the 2019 Britt Draft Horse Show, in Britt, had the opportunity to attend another show, the No Coast Truck Show.
Big rig owners from across North Iowa and southern Minnesota traveled to the Hancock County Fairgrounds to participate in the show.
On Saturday night, a truck light show was held, with the big rigs lighting up the show grounds, along with a concert from Farm Rock.
Awards were presented at the conclusion of the show on Sunday afternoon.
The event was sponsored by Lifetime Lugnut Covers of Britt along with Commercial Services of Algona and IMT.
