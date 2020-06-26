NIACC recognizes nearly 800 graduates at virtual commencement

At the North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) Virtual Commencement Ceremony on June 19, nearly 800 graduates were recognized.
The following area students were among those graduating:
BRITT: Adamari Guadalope Barranca, Austin David Brouwer, Chrysta Marie Bruns, Elizebeth Lillanna Rose-Marie Chapin, Arthur William Deaner III, Michael Joseph DeHart, Samantha Wynne Doughan, Amanda Ruth Drabek, Dylan James Eckels, Colton Paul Francis, Santiago Gustavo Garcia-Lopez, Ian Charles Gobeli, Dillon Andrew David Hacker, Ryann Rochelle Hagen, Paige Isabelle Hanson, Rigoberto Hernandez, Tyler John Holbrook, Cody Allan Leerar, John Robert Madson, Cristina Salem Mendoza, Katlyn Jo Ohrt, Dakota Lane Peterson, Samantha Renee Prime, Dalton Ray Subject, Alexander James Trueblood, Autumn Renee Units.
FOREST CITY: Dakota Martin Bang, Jesse John Brock, Seth Allen Brock, Lee Allen Dutcher, Kiarra Latice Hill, Shayne Francis Hoeft, Easton Robb Jacobs, Natalie Juanita Kendall, Kayla Kay Kracht, Carena Dawn Lechuga, Callie Sue McQuown, Isaiah Vaughn Monson, Michael LaMont Nielsen, Clair Martin Olson, Robert Allen Schmitz, David Alan Shipman, Mitchell Thomas Solberg, Jarred Ross Thompson, Katheryn Ann Thul.
GARNER: Samara Shianne Ades, Hannah Mae Albrecht, Nicholas Robert Billings, Jay Robert Campbell, Landon Jay Dalbeck, Taylor Dawn Gerdes, Christina L. Greiman, Jillian Jo Heitland, Christine Ann LaBounty, Amidy Riveira Rose Mego, Seth Karsjens Miller, Jonah William Nehl, Bailee Mae Pitzenberger, Paige Kristy Rasmuson, Janessa Rae Reding, Cherrice Nichole Risius, McKenna Kaye Schuknecht, Alaina Nicole Scott, Katelyn Meg Sikyta, Moriah Michelle Stewart, Mattilynn Myrie Ulven, Micah John Wacker, Rachel Cindy Wacker, Morgan May-Elizabeth Westendorf.
KANAWHA: Katharine Elisabeth Harris, Mya Lynne Hoveland, Jade Marie Oberhelman, Andi Lou Robbins
THOMPSON: Faith Jean Marie Finer, Kevin Jon Hassebroek, Nicole Marie Kirschbaum, McKenna Michelle Larson, Alexa Rae Vrieze.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!