NIACC Community Education offers fun, interesting and informative classes for the public.
Classes being offered in Britt include:
• “Absolute Beginning Loom Knitting: A Beanie Hat.” Join the latest craze to hit the yarn world, “Loom Knitting”. This class is for the absolute beginner. You will learn the skills to make a beanie hat in the class, from beginning to end. Supplies included.
The instructor is Laila Buck. Students ages 16 and up are welcome. Younger students are welcome with a participating adult. This class meets for two sessions: Sept. 9 & 16, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Tuition is $31 (supplies included).
Pre-registration for class #4757 is required.
• “Tumbling” for ages 3 & older. Classes begin September 12 through December 12. Instructor is Jeni Coleman. There are 5 levels of abilities that meet at various times. Tuition varies by level and includes recital leotard. Pre-registration is recommended.
o 3 year old “Tumble Tikes” #4826: For preschoolers ready to begin coordination skills & drills. Thursdays 5:40 - 6:10 p.m. Tuition: $120
o 4 year old“Benders & Bouncers” #4828: For tumblers who can bridge back from a standing position. Thursdays 6:50 - 7:35 p.m. Tuition: $160
o “Tumble Tikes” #4827: For preschoolers ready to begin coordination skills & drills. Thursdays 6:15 - 6:45 p.m.Tuition: $120
o “Cart-wheelers” #4829: For tumblers who are able to do a cartwheel and land on feet and can also bridge with their head off the ground. Thursdays 4:40 -5:35 p.m.. Tuition: $160.
o “Rollers” #4832: For tumblers who cannot yet do a cartwheel. Thursdays 4 -4:45 p.m. Tuition: $160
• Drawing Workshop”
Discover how to bring your drawings to life by applying shading, contrast and the elements of design to your artwork. Students will be encouraged to develop their own unique style while completing an original piece worthy of framing. Teens through adults, all levels welcome. Supplies provided. You may bring your own sketchbook if you prefer. Class is Tuesday, Sept. 24, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
To register for class, use #4749
To register for classes, call 1-888-466-4222 ext. 4358 or 641-422-4358 or online at www.niacc.edu.
