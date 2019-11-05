NIACC Community Education offers fun, interesting and informative classes for the public.
Classes being offered in Britt include:
* Introduction to Acupuncture (#4758) - Tuesday, Nov. 12, 6 – 7:30 p.m., Britt Public Library, Tuition: $15, Instructor: Alysse Kern. Come and learn how acupuncture brings together ancient healing practices with modern medicine. Fine out more about acupuncture and what it can do for your health. Discover the origins of acupuncture, how it works and the education and training a licensed acupuncturist receives.
* Make a Button Necklace (# 4779) – Thursday, Nov. 7, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Forest Plaza Activity Room, Tuition: $16 (includes supplies), Instructor: Audrey Olmstead. This class will teach you how to make necklaces and bracelets with thread & buttons. No sewing experience needed. Come have fun while creating 2 beautiful necklaces using the buttons provided or bring your own special or heirloom buttons. Ages 9 & up.
Watercolor Painting (#4772) - Tuesday, Nov. 19, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Forest Plaza Activity Room, Tuition: $28, Instructor: Linda Terhark. Learn to apply watercolor painting techniques to enrich your paintings and enhance your unique artistic style. Students will complete an original watercolor painting during this class. Prior attendance at Watercolor Basics class is helpful for beginners but not required. Teens through adults, all levels welcome. Supplies will be provided.
To register for classes, call 1-888-466-4222 ext. 4358 or 641-422-4358 or online at www.niacc.edu.
