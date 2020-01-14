New online research tool puts reputable sources in students' hands

A new online research tool, known as AEA Scout, has been launched by Iowa’s Area Education Agencies and ensures that students and families have access to trusted online resources in one location.

AEA Scout is an online portal that provides access to many of the digital resources provided by Iowa’s AEAs including AEA Digital Library, American History in Video, Encyclopedia Britannica, Gale, Learn 360, Mackin VIA, PBS Learning Media, SIRS Researcher, and Teen Health & Wellness.

Initially, fifth through twelfth grade students will benefit from a one-stop-shop for their research needs, and teachers and parents can rest easy knowing their students are searching the quality content they’ve come to know and trust.

With AEA Scout, students have the ability to dig deeper in their quest for information. A wide variety of sources of information in multiple formats will be at their fingertips. This new way of information gathering also encourages students’ curiosity and builds a foundation for lifelong learning.