BrickStreet Theatre will host a free musical theatre audition workshop, from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at BrickStreet Theatre, 122 N. Clark St., Forest City.
The workshop will be presented by experienced directors Elizabeth May, Daniel May and Scott Bertelson.
Participants will learn what to expect at a community theatre audition, song selection, how to navigate a “cold” read and what directors are looking for.
The workshop is free and open to all ages. No pre-registration is required.
