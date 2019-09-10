{{featured_button_text}}
BrickStreet Theatre

BrickStreet Theatre will host a free musical theatre audition workshop, from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at BrickStreet Theatre, 122 N. Clark St., Forest City.

The workshop will be presented by experienced directors Elizabeth May, Daniel May and Scott Bertelson.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Participants will learn what to expect at a community theatre audition, song selection, how to navigate a “cold” read and what directors are looking for.

The workshop is free and open to all ages. No pre-registration is required.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments