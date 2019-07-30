BRITT – Leah Muff, 7 ½, was crowned the 2019 Hancock District County Fair Princess on the opening night of the county fair.
Muff spent her time at the fair, with the newly crowned queen, Liliana Hill, passing out ribbons and trophies, attending livestock shows and grandstand events, while seeing a whole other side of the fair.
Chosen out of a group of twelve contestants, Princess Leah, daughter of Haley and Andy Muff, first grade, Ventura, said she was looking forward to all of the events to come and seeing all of the animals.
“My sister was the runner up two years ago,” Muff said. “But this was my first year competing.”
As part of the competition, the young contestants played games, did crafts, interacted with each other and the judges and stood on stage to answer questions.
When asked what her favorite subject in school was, Muff said math. She added. “I like everything about fair and I will be showing a cow at fair.”
This year’s first runner-up Aubrey Upmeyer said math was her favorite subject. When asked what her favorite part about running for princess was, she said the games.
One thing both girls agreed on was they had fun, as did the 2018 fair princess Ella Keiper, whose favorite subject was also math.
“I like being able to add and subtract,” said Keiper, who described the best part of fair for her as being about to help the queen pass out trophies and ribbons to all the winners, as well as the late nights she got to spend at the fair attending grandstand events.
“It was fun working with the queen and learning from her,” said Keiper, whose fair queen, Rachel Hanson, expressed her hope they would continue to keep in touch with one another even now that their duties as fair queen and princess are over
“I’m going to the tractor pull tonight,” said Keiper, who said she likes watching the tractors, trucks and races. She planned to show a bucket bottle goat and cow at the fair this year, which will give her plenty of opportunities to see Muff again.
Much as Keiper learned from her queen, Muff is looking forward to doing the same. Muff expressed she already learned one thing during the competition.
“I learned other people have their own opinions,” said Muff, “and different people like different things.”
Participants in this year’s Little Princess Contest at the Hancock County District Fair were Aubrey Upmeyer, runner-up, daughter of Nick and Kim Upmeyer, second grade, Garner; Braelyn Abele, daughter of Ron and Melissa Abele, third grade, Britt; Emma Anderson, daughter of Matt and Nancy Anderson, third grade, Britt; Kylie Eisenman, daughter of Dave and Sarah Eisenman, Kindergarten, Britt; Ella Francis, daughter of Josh and Rae Francis, first grade, Britt; Hayden Hadacek, daughter of Laurie and Randy Hadacek, second grade, Britt; Nichole Larson, daughter of Scott and Marcie Larson, third grade, Britt; Amelia Mary, daughter of Joseph and Samatha Mary, Kindergarten, Garner; Evvian Monson, Daughter of Sarah Morin, third grade, Britt; Paisley Nolte, daughter of Chris and Kris Nolte, first grade, Goodell; Josephine (Josie) Schleusner, daughter of Travis and Laura Schleusner, first grade, Garner; Bailey Wunder, daughter of Gregg and Brenda Wunder, first grade, Kanawha.
