More North Iowa high school seniors enrolling in college courses

A recent study that showed students who take college-level courses in high school are more likely to go to college and earn a degree comes as no surprise to North Iowa educators.
A new Iowa Department of Education report released last week compared postsecondary enrollment and completion rates of students who jointly enrolled in community college credit courses while in high school to students who did not. State officials looked at data that tracked 29,000 high school graduates from the class of 2011 over an eight-year period.
The “Outcomes of Jointly Enrolled Students in Iowa” report found that 75.5 percent of the 17,508 high school students from the class of 2011 who earned college credit in high school enrolled in college immediately after graduating and 59.1 percent of those students achieved a degree within eight years.
In comparison, 50.4 percent of students who did not earn college credit in high school immediately enrolled in college. Of those, the report found that 32.8 percent completed a degree or transferred during the same time frame.
At West Hancock High School, nearly 71 percent of seniors have enrolled in college courses in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.
In 2019-20, of the 44 graduating seniors, 31 were taking college courses concurrently with their high school courses. That percentage rose the next year as 27 of 38 students were enrolled in college courses.
A quick survey of seniors this year shows that about 67 percent so far are taking college courses concurrently.
"There are definite benefits to it," said West Hancock high School Principal Dan Peterson. "Iowa leads the nation in the number of college courses being offered, and our students are taking advantage of that. For the majority of our kids, it has been a big benefit."
Peterson said that the number of courses being taken concurrently throughout the year by West Hancock seniors ranges from four to six. He said that some students have taken upwards of 12 courses concurrently.
The benefits are many, according to Peterson, who said the biggest one is that the courses are free.
Three models are offered to the seniors interested in taking college courses concurrently, Peterson said. The first, which sees the college courses taught by a certified teacher at the school, is the most popular. The others are taking the courses off site or enrolling in online courses.
"Having our own teachers teaching the class is a real benefit," Peterson said. "Having that relationship with a teacher you know makes things much easier. It seems to provide a safety net to the students who might have any problems.
"Our students are knee-deep into college courses because they absolutely love it."
In Forest City, the trend is also holding as seniors are taking advantage of college courses being offered both at North Iowa Area Community College and Waldorf University.
While Forest City students take more courses through Waldorf, NIACC has seen an uptick in the number of seniors taking courses there. Here are numbers provided by the Forest City school district:
2019-20
Waldorf - 48 seniors earned 606 college credits
NIACC - 47 seniors earned 277 college credits
2020-21
Waldorf - 45 seniors earned 538 college credits
NIACC - 41 students earned 368 college credits
2021-22
Waldorf - 40 seniors are currently enrolled in 250 credits
NIACC - 45 seniors are currently enrolled in 245 credits
"Our kids are extremely involved in the NIACC and Waldorf opportunities," Baker said. "It has been an expectation that our students get to test drive college courses when they are seniors.
"Students from Forest City have 18-30 college credit hours when they are done. That is huge."
Baker said that in his 24 years in Forest City, he has seen the partnerships with Waldorf and NIACC grow.
"Our relationship has grown with both, as well as the opportunities," he said. "It's a great transition and helps our kids when they can take college courses as seniors. We can give them support and encouragement."
"It's here to stay. It's good for our students and for our community."
NIACC president Steve Schulz agrees that the partnership is working and is very worthwhile to North Iowa students.
""I kind of have a goal to have every high school student in a college credit course," he said.
Schulz said 11,646 NIACC credits were earned by 1,345 students from all 19 school districts in NIACC's region last year. A majority of the total number of students receiving college credit were taking multiple dual credit classes.
Schulz added that 725 high school students were taking courses online, 880 were directly out of their own school, and 239 students traveled to NIACC for their dual credit classes last year.
As a former superintendent, Schulz says he recognizes the impact that college credit courses have for high school students earning a degree and having a plan after they graduate.
Schulz said dual credit allowed high school students to explore pathways, complete general education credits early, and be an overall better consumer when it comes to paying for college. He added that earning college credit helps ensure that a student continues on to earn a degree.
"Anything that (NIACC) can do to help students find their way and help parents find their way, (students) will be more likely to complete their degree," Schulz said.
