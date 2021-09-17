More North Iowa high school seniors enrolling in college courses

A quick survey of seniors this year shows that about 67 percent so far are taking college courses concurrently.

"There are definite benefits to it," said West Hancock high School Principal Dan Peterson. "Iowa leads the nation in the number of college courses being offered, and our students are taking advantage of that. For the majority of our kids, it has been a big benefit."

Peterson said that the number of courses being taken concurrently throughout the year by West Hancock seniors ranges from four to six. He said that some students have taken upwards of 12 courses concurrently.

The benefits are many, according to Peterson, who said the biggest one is that the courses are free.

Three models are offered to the seniors interested in taking college courses concurrently, Peterson said. The first, which sees the college courses taught by a certified teacher at the school, is the most popular. The others are taking the courses off site or enrolling in online courses.

"Having our own teachers teaching the class is a real benefit," Peterson said. "Having that relationship with a teacher you know makes things much easier. It seems to provide a safety net to the students who might have any problems.