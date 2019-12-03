{{featured_button_text}}

Hancock County 4-H hosted the Mock LEGO League tournament on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Five fourth-eighth grade FLL teams and four kindergarten-through third grade Jr. FLL teams showed parents what they have been working on.

For the FLL teams this included a presentation to solve this year’s challenge of improving local buildings, as well as showing off the robot they built and programmed to complete pointed missions on the mat.

For the Jr. FLL teams this included showing off what they have been learning on a poster and the LEGO structures they have created.

