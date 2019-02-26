BRITT | Hannah Mae Meyer, a resident of the Westview Care Center in Britt, celebrated her 100th birthday on February 15, among staff, friends and well-wishers. Meyer's family held a community open house for her on Saturday.
Meyer has five children - Marj Nibbelink of Minnesota, Larry Meyer of Washington, Jean DeJong of California, Linda Vander Pol of Washington and Dale Meyer from Iowa.
All were there to celebrate with their mother except for Linda, who has Parkinson's and was not able to attend.
The majority of Hannah's 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren were also in attendance, making for a fun family reunion.
After the open-house birthday party, the family had plans to gather at the Britt Municipal Building for a meal, catered by Mat's Place in Garner, to watch home movies of other family get-togethers.
"It (turning 100 years old) has its good and bad. I can't believe I'm still here. Mom and dad didn't make it this far,” Meyer said. “In seventh grade I had a lung fever and they didn't expect me to live. I'm still short-winded because I had that. But I feel real good right now. I can't do things like I used to – I loved to roller skate."
“But she can play cards like she used to,” said granddaughter Stephanie Lin.
Playing the piano is another thing Meyer can still do well. She plays the keyboard every other Saturday for other Westview residents and guests. She also plays for Sunday church services if the visiting church didn't bring their own pianist.
“She had a piano at home. That was her out,” Nibbelink said fondly. She said all the kids knew when Mom was playing her piano they had best leave her alone.
Meyer grew up near Wesley and graduated from Wesley High School. She married Elmer Meyer and the couple moved to farm near Woden, where she lived until 12 years ago when she fell, broke her hip and moved into Westview Care Center.
“She's been alone quite a long time,” said son Dale, indicating his father died in 1988 at the age of 68. But at Westview, “I always have people around me. I like that a lot,” Meyer said. “When I moved in at age 88, I didn't know I'd live to be this old.”
“Mom is so able to enjoy it (the party and outing),” Nibbelink said happily. “That's the good thing.”
