BRITT | The Hobo Cemetery, a portion of land gifted to the hobo community in 1990, is marked by a large wooden cross. Since then, over 40 hobos have made this spot their final resting place and Connecticut Shorty, the unofficial genealogist for her hobo family, has been sharing the lives and history of those buried there for the past seven years.
This year's cemetery walk was dedicated to15 steam-era hobos, those who rode the rails prior to the advent of modern trains. Minneapolis Skinny brought portraits to lay on the graves, which brought each to life, as Shorty told their stories.
The best place to start is always at the beginning, next to the cross is an unassuming concrete pillar honoring a long gone unknown hobo. The marker was crafted by five-time Hobo King Steam Train Maury Graham and was transferred to the Hobo Cemetery in Britt in 2004. Prior to that, it stood in a cemetery in Lamont, where Hobo Queen Slo Freight Ben had tended to it for 70 years. Shorty explained after the monument was moved to Britt a new one took its place on the grave in Lamont and Slo Freight's family still looks after it.
You can't have a Hobo Cemetery, in Britt, without honoring the man who made that possible. A simple marker, known as Memorial Rock, honors Charles Noe, better known as the Grand Head Pipe. He was the overseer of the Hobo Jungle and spokesman for Tourist Union No. 63. Noe was invited to Britt to look the town over, to decide if he would be willing to move their convention here. The deal was struck in 1899 – after Noe was able to negotiate a supply of “real German suds,” according to Shorty.
Noe was a newspaper man by trade, working alongside his father in their family-owned paper, when he wasn't on the road. Shorty said he published a Journal for hobos, a way to provide information on where to find work, places to avoid and who had “caught the westbound.” She said no known copies of the Journal are still in existence, but if anyone knows of one it would be an important find for the Hobo Museum.
A few of the more notable hobos buried, in the cemetery, include Richard or Paul (“he went by both,” Shorty said) Wilson, better known as the Pennsylvania Kid. He also went by the monikers Pennsy Kid or Franklin Penn. His father left when he was really small and years later Pennsylvania Kid ended up in a reform school in Oil City, Pennsylvania.
“He always said he had been to jail so many times he was doing life on the installment plan,” Shorty said with a chuckle. One of those jails was the now famous Squirrel Cage jail in Council Bluffs. (This jail was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1969.) It is documented he was fingerprinted at this jail 92 times. Shorty said Pennsylvania Kid often referred to it as a place to go for “a cot and a hot,” meaning a place to sleep and get a hot meal.
Although never earning the title of Hobo King, the cemetery walk wouldn't be complete without Shorty honoring her father, Connecticut Slim, who passed away in February 1990 in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
“I got to know him in 1980, the last 10 years of his life,” Shorty said. She said when she asked him why he chose to settle in Parkersburg he told her, “There is always work for the hobos in Parkersburg.” When she arrived to pick up his belongings and make arrangements for burial, she said his favorite rock music was still blaring on his radio and maps were strewn around the room showing all the places he had been. “He simply laid down and his heart stopped,” Shorty said, adding we should all be so lucky as to die in our sleep.
To honor her father, who was dubbed Crown Prince of the Hobos for life by King Scoop Shovel Scottie, Shorty read a portion of a letter his mother had written to him years before, “My wandering boy, my son Timothy... Mother just sits waiting, but home he will not stay. It's just his nature to hit the road again...”
Lord Open Road James, a WWII Army veteran, was next. Shorty explained he had a speech impediment and it was easier for him to talk in rhymes. “Steam Train said he had a flowery kind of speech, but what he really was, was the first hobo rapper,” she said with a chuckle.
She went on to explain Open Road was brutally murdered in Dalhart, Texas. Steam Train would often share the tale of this tragedy around many jungle campfires. His remains were escorted to Britt for burial by a hobo honor guard.
As she played a ballad written and sung by hobo Larry Penn about the life of Lord Open Road she noted, “He was buried as a Hobo King – the only one crowned king after they had met the Westbound.”
Steam Train Maury Graham, dubbed the Grand Patriarch of Hobos in 2004 and one of the founders of the Hobo Foundation, was known all across the United States. His more notable friends included Johnny and June Carter Cash, Boxcar Willy Nelson and Dolly Parton. According to Shorty he even played his beloved Jews Harp (on display in the museum) on stage with Buck Owens.
What most people don't know is Steam Train had also been an amateur wrestler, Toledo, Ohio's Santa Clause, a medical technician in WWII and a professional cement mason.
Other hobos talked about included writer and musician Liberty Justice, who it was said could play a guitar better than Willy Nelson and Alabama Hobo, a certified, card carrying member of Hobos of America.
There is Cardboard, whose remembered saying was, ““It's just about time I was going,” and Fish Bones, book writer and harmonica player who lived in a one-room cabin built in the 1830s in Bar Harbor, Maine. Shorty said Fish Bones would always record the hobo entertainment on cassette tapes, some of which were given to her and are now preserved so the history won't be lost.
Then there is 1994 Hobo King Side Door Pullman Kid, “The real McCoy,” according to Shorty. She said he had been buried in a grave for the lost and forgotten in Phoenix, Arizona before they finally got him transferred to Britt in 2014.
Hobo Joe was a well-dressed gentleman, who helped build many New York skyscrapers in his day, many of which were pointed out to Shorty and her sister New York Maggie when they visited the city. His most recognizable possession was a walking covered with Disney characters.
Fry Pan Jack, a stevedore or dock worker in Seattle, Washington when he wasn't traveling, never went anywhere without his trusty fry pan. He ran for Hobo King for 13 years before he was elected.
Frisco Jack had been a Merchant Marine. “He could splice strands of steel cable so there was no beginning or end,” Shorty said. He was also the one who introduced the hobos to the nautical 4 Winds ceremony which officially begins the annual convention.
Others included Charles Arthur Troxel, better known as Mountain Dew, the Hard Rock Kid, Hafey Zale and finally Slo Motion Shorty. These were all some of the last true steam train riders. Several had recorded poems or songs played at their grave.
As the sun finally met the horizon in the west, Connecticut Shorty ended the ceremony with this saying, “When you see a streak of light across the sky, it might just be a hobo riding by.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.