Memorial bike race for ALS victim Jim Huinker is June 19, starting in Ventura

“It’s been hard for him,” Huinker said of her son. “He really gave up a lot to help his dad and then had the loss of his dad too. He would have done anything for him. All of the kids were here and helped most of the time.”

Huinker said the overwhelming support of the local communities has been such a help to the family. She cited a March 2020 benefit held at Duncan Hall, which was standing-room only. She said Jim also had six siblings and many of them helped as well.

“We are overwhelmed by the amount of support we received,” she said. “That benefit is what sustained us through this and saved us. Now, I just want to honor him, help others, and increase awareness about ALS.”

She said what is most difficult is seeing the rapid progression of ALS, which robs persons of their ability to do everyday things that many people take for granted.

She said her husband’s symptoms started first with twitching and weakness in his legs, robbing him of the ability to walk. Disease symptoms then progressed to his arms and hands and finally to the neck and chest, making it increasingly difficult to speak and ultimately breathe. She said he refused a tracheotomy and breathing tube. She said most people have an average life expectancy of 2-5 years after being diagnosed with the terminal disease.