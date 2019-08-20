{{featured_button_text}}
MaxYield grain expansion

MaxYield’s board of directors recently approved the construction of two grain storage bins, one in Britt and one in Belmond. The new bins will each hold 725,000 bushels of grain, similar to the bins shown in this photo.

The MaxYield Cooperative board of directors has approved the construction of additional grain storage at two MaxYield locations.

The grain bins, which are set to be completed during the cooperative’s fiscal year 2020, will each be 105-feet in diameter and will each hold 725,000 bushels of grain. One of the new grain bins will be constructed at MaxYield’s location in Britt and one will be constructed at the cooperative’s location in Belmond.

Site preparation for the expansion at each location is expected to be completed this fall, with an expected project completion in time for harvest in the fall of 2020.

