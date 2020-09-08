Margaret Guth Inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margaret Guth of Hancock County was inducted into the 2020 Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 23. This year, 119 people from 86 counties were inducted to the hall of fame for their outstanding service and dedication to 4-H.

Since she got her kids involved in 4-H 28 years ago, Margaret Guth has been a great volunteer, advocate, and passionate supporter of the Hancock County 4-H program. She has been a six-year community club leader, independent 4-H mentor and leader, foodstand volunteer and recruiter for many years, dog project assistant, and most recently an assistant to the 4-H afterschool program, putting her bilingual skills to use to help ESL students.

Besides being a volunteer she has been a 4-H advocate, tour guide, and youth educator as a clerk in the Iowa legislature.

“Hancock County Extension is grateful Margaret’s many hours of service to 4-H members and her advocacy and support of the 4-H program,” said Victoria Schmidt, Hancock County Youth Coordinator.