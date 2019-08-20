The Summit-Tribune coverage area is full of educational opportunities from elementary schools to a university.
West Hancock Community School District
The West Hancock Community School District has an elementary school, a middle school and a high school between Kanawha and Britt and has stable enrollment this year after a few years of decreasing enrollment.
Superintendent Wayne Kronemann said the high school has students enrolled in the Health Academy, which has been held at the West Hancock High School in Britt for a long time. In addition, they’ve sent some students to the Entrepreneur Academy in Garner and some students taking college courses.
According to Kronemann, the big thing the district is working on improving is the new social studies standards.
“We’ve taken this year to look through them, have a couple staff members take some training; however, we’re still deep into next generation science standards, so we’re working on those also,” Kronemann said.
Kronemann said it’ll be a while before they’re finished implementing the new standards because they have changed so much. New standards for physical education and fine arts have also come out.
This year, the district is doing a $547,000 remodel to the high school commons and floors throughout the school with a new entrance, lockers, trophy cases, lighting and front office. Kronemann said this is part of a two to three-year plan, with some air conditioning in the gym and multipurpose room and remodeling the locker rooms possibly slated for next year.
“Hopefully it’ll be a whole new look for the high school,” Kronemann said.
The building was built in 1955 and has little done in those areas of the high school, according to Kronemann.
Forest City Community School District
The Forest City Community School District serves the community of Forest City with an elementary school, a middle school and a high school, and Superintendent Darwin Lehmann said the courses the district offers are well-rounded.
“We offer things in the career areas, the technical areas, we have great offerings in the fine arts, vary along that line, so those are some of the pieces that we see,” he said.
Eighty percent of the high school student body is involved in at least one activity, including athletics, Future Farmers of America, show choir, band and plays.
Students also have the opportunity to get college credits; Lehmann said last year 1,440 college credits were earned, and this year 1,043 were earned at Waldorf University and North Iowa Area Community College.
“I think those are some great opportunities when you take a look,” Lehmann said. “Kids have the chance to have a semester under their belt or a year under their belt and great opportunities with that.”
Lehmann said the district partners with the education foundation to provide scholarships to students – last year, more than $400,000 in scholarships was handed out, and this year there were eight new scholarships.
“You’ll just see some great things there that really help some kids get off to a good start as we see college debt just escalating at a phenomenal number,” he said.
This year, the district has also started an expanded daycare that now includes 3-year-olds. Additionally, the fifth grade was moved to the middle school, and the high school has been working to expand the career and technical classes it offers for its students.
The district will also have three e-learning days in case of too many snow days during the next year’s winter.
Waldorf University
Waldorf University has about 4,100 online and residential students enrolled, with around 600 full-time residential students and 50-75 part-time students. About 100 graduate students also attend the university.
Waldorf College was established in 1903 and became Waldorf University in 2016, currently boasting three graduate programs: organizational leadership, master in education and a master in healthcare management.
“Within those, students can choose concentrations as well,” Waldorf University President Bob Alsop said. “In organizational leadership, it might be something like human resources or fire science executive, things like that.”
Alsop said the university chose to offer those three graduate programs because there is a need for them.
“Education was one of the first programs Waldorf offered, even as a 2-year school, so it’s part of our history and tradition, and healthcare management is a growing field,” Alsop said.
Waldorf offers many online classes in addition to the on-campus classes, such as biology, communications, psychology and sport management.
“We offer a very high quality, faith-based education at a very affordable tuition rate, and being on a small campus like we have, we have so many opportunities for our students to participate in, so by the time they graduate, they not only have a very meaningful degree, they have a lot of meaningful experiences,” Alsop said.
Alsop said they were looking to expand their online opportunities, and so far they are succeeding. According to Alsop, 10 years ago, they had 120 online graduates; this year, they had 900.
“A lot of that growth has to do with the online programs, which we’re very proud of because we found a way to bring that Waldorf experience that encapsulates being on campus with 600 students into the online environment,” he said.
