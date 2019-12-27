Mandie Studer's 'Pay it Forward Always' leaves a mark

Studer also donates to those involved in local fire and police departments, schools, EMS, nursing facilities, veteran organizations along with Exceptional Opportunities and Crisis Intervention. And she looks forward to helping those in Algona, Bancroft, Britt, Garner, Kanawha and Titonka.

"There are many people, and many organizations, that are on a budget and can't afford all the things they would like," Studer said.

For one project, she arranged for denim blankets and aprons to be made by tapping into a local quilting group and then donated the finished items to a veterans' organization. She's given shampoo, soap, laundry detergent in hygiene kits to women's shelters and also had "Chemo kits" made to help people undergoing treatment for cancer.

"My story came out even though I wasn't sure I was ready for it to be out there," she said. "My story began in high school and lasted throughout my 20s. I was in an abusive relationship and I was one of those people who needed help. I just want to help now, to pay it forward, as many ways as possible."

Nielsen could not be happier that Studer choose to help HCHS.

"There are a lot of things that come with emotional healing. These donated gifts are a reminder that people are worth it – it is something that they can touch and see and know that they have someone behind them to encourage them," Nielsen said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0