Mandie Studer's 'Pay it Forward Always' leaves a mark

The little things can have the largest impact. And in this case, it's true, but it's not just one little thing, it's a lot of them.
Amber Nielsen, with Hancock County Health System's Behavioral Health Clinic has been serving Hancock County and the surrounding area for three years. Two years ago she and her colleague Ashley Shelanski, began seeing area students on school grounds in confidential offices at both Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and West Hancock.
"One of the biggest factors in building relationships with youth," Nielsen said, "is earning their trust." While that can’t be done by giving trinkets like stress balls, friendship bracelets or pieces of candy – it certainly doesn't hurt.
Enter Mandie Studer, owner and operator of the not-for-profit organization "Pay it Forward Always."
When Studer heard about the work Nielsen and Shelanski do, she decided it would be her next mission to help them. Her idea: assemble "Mental Health Kits" to give to youth being seen by Nielsen and Shelanski.
"I do this because I want to help break any stigma associated with mental health. Mental health is as important as physical health," she said.
Using her connections as a consultant to Thirty-One bags and her own resources, she finds those special small gifts – pens, stickers, candy, bracelets, inspirational sayings, anything she believes would help – and includes them in a fun-themed bag. She then provides the kits to HCHS at no cost.
Studer also donates to those involved in local fire and police departments, schools, EMS, nursing facilities, veteran organizations along with Exceptional Opportunities and Crisis Intervention. And she looks forward to helping those in Algona, Bancroft, Britt, Garner, Kanawha and Titonka.
"There are many people, and many organizations, that are on a budget and can't afford all the things they would like," Studer said.
For one project, she arranged for denim blankets and aprons to be made by tapping into a local quilting group and then donated the finished items to a veterans' organization. She's given shampoo, soap, laundry detergent in hygiene kits to women's shelters and also had "Chemo kits" made to help people undergoing treatment for cancer.
"My story came out even though I wasn't sure I was ready for it to be out there," she said. "My story began in high school and lasted throughout my 20s. I was in an abusive relationship and I was one of those people who needed help. I just want to help now, to pay it forward, as many ways as possible."
Nielsen could not be happier that Studer choose to help HCHS.
"There are a lot of things that come with emotional healing. These donated gifts are a reminder that people are worth it – it is something that they can touch and see and know that they have someone behind them to encourage them," Nielsen said.