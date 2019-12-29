Looking back: Top Britt stories of 2019

You can't get enough of those draft horses, Britt. Readers from the Britt area deemed our behind-the-scenes look at the annual show the top story in the Summit-Tribune in 2019. Read on to see the other top four reads of the year, according to our website.

1. Preparing the draft horses before the show

As any draft horse farm owner can tell, preparing a horse for draft horse shows takes a lot of work from the moment the new horse comes to the farm up until just before the start of the show.

Blue Ribbon Days owner Albert Cleve, 71, from Farmington, Missouri, said they have to first break the percherons when they’re 3 years old. After the horse is broke, they take another six months to train the horse to get them to the point where the horse can really go to the show.

“You get them ready to go to shows and from there, you know, as far as right before the show we’ll bring them in and we’ll trim the hair out of their ears, trim the top of the mane there where the bridle goes, the bridle path, and clip any long hair on their face, kind of like shaving a man,” he said.