The 2019 Combined City/School Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
City/School Election polling places will be the same as the Primary/General Election polling places.
They are as follows:
• Faith Lutheran Church (Miller) - voters who live in Ellington and Madison Townships, City of Forest City within Hancock County.
• Crystal Lake City Hall - voters who live in Crystal Township, City of Crystal Lake.
• Woden Community Center - voters who live in Bingham Township, City of Woden.
• Britt Municipal Building - voters who live in Orthel, Britt, and Erin Townships, City of Britt
• Duncan Community Hall - voters who live in Garfield Township.
• Garner Public Library - voters who live in Concord Township, City of Garner.
• Klemme City Hall - voters who live in Ell and Liberty Townships, City of Klemme.
• Corwith Community Center - voters who live in Boone and Magor Townships, City of Corwith.
• Kanawha City Hall - voters who live in Amsterdam and Twin Lake Townships, City of Kanawha
• Goodell Community Hall - voters who live in Avery Township, City of Goodell.
Voters are reminded to bring their ID to the polls on election day.
The Hancock County Auditor’s office will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. The last day to vote an absentee ballot in-person at the Auditor’s office is by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.
For questions regarding the Combined City and School Election, contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.
