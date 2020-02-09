Local students make Upper Iowa University's fall Dean's List

Upper Iowa University recently announced its Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.
The honored students included Tyler Nielsen, of Ventura, and Gabriel Umbarger, Garner.
Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 5,200 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette campus