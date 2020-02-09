Local students make Upper Iowa University's fall Dean's List
0 comments

Local students make Upper Iowa University's fall Dean's List

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Upper Iowa University recently announced its Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.

The honored students included Tyler Nielsen, of Ventura, and Gabriel Umbarger, Garner.

Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 5,200 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette campus

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News