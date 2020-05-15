Local practitioner named Young Optometrist of 2020

The Iowa Optometric Association Young Optometrist of the Year Award recognizes those ODs in their first decade of practice who show leadership skills while serving their profession, their patients and their community. The Iowa Optometric Association currently has over 500 members, representing 80% of the doctors of optometry practicing across Iowa.

Jackson is a member of the Iowa Optometric Association where she serves as the chair of the Membership Committee, as well as the American Optometric Association. She has been involved with Forest City Rotary, Forest City Chamber of Commerce, Forest City Lions Club, Kids on the Hill at The First Baptist Church of Forest City, and served as Vision Leader for 6th – 8th graders. Jackson is also a guest lecturer for the physician assistants at Northwestern College in Orange City.