The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center announced the finalists for the 2019 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala awards, which will take place on Oct. 29.
The Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala celebrates the entrepreneurs and partners who make our communities in North Iowa a great place to work and live. The Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala will also honor John K. and Luise V. Hanson’s vital contributions and support to North Iowa with the Legacy Award (posthumous). The award will be accepted on their behalf by John V. Hanson and Mary Jo Boman.
Distinguished guests will be Governor Kim Reynolds and Director Debi Durham of the Iowa Economic Development Authority. Gary Schoeniger, co-author of “Who Owns the Ice House?” will deliver the keynote address.
Young Entrepreneur of the Year finalists - Derek Balsley, The Art of Education University, Osage; Julia Dannen, D & S Services, Mason City; and Scott Soifer, McSoifer’s Inc. and Soifer’s of Waverly, Charles City. Special recognition to student entrepreneur Sami Schupanitz of Sami’s Sock Monkeys.
You have free articles remaining.
Entrepreneur of the Year finalists - Derek Balsley, The Art of Education University, Osage; Eric Kingland, Kingland Construction Services, Forest City; and Toby Welsh, Midwest Duct Works, Ventura.
Innovation Award finalists - Avance USA & Hartwood Hospitality Innovations Corp., Clear Lake and Charles City; EZ Manufacturing, Charles City; and Kingland, Clear Lake.
Business of the Year finalists - The Art of Education University, Osage; Cabin Coffee Co., Clear Lake; and Kingland, Clear Lake.
Tickets for the 2019 Pappajohn Entrepreneur Gala can be purchased at www.niacc.edu/pappajohn/gala.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.