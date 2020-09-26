Local artist commemorates Britt's most famous barn

Tyler is trying to sell the lot, which has a house and the barn on it, but someone complained about the old barn, and so the city had to send Tyler an abatement notice on it.

The owners were hoping to incorporate the structure into the town by making it an historical landmark.

“And what’s so funny is the barn is the barn,” said Danise Silber, Peterson’s daughter and Tyler’s mother. “It’s not really our fault that the city built around the barn. I mean, it was there – you know, the way we kind of feel is that it really should be grandfathered in because I can’t help it that the city built further, further into town. I mean, there were homes that weren’t there that are there now.”

The Silbers had until Sept. 7 figure out a solution. When Tyler bought the place in 2016, he intended to stay there, according to Danise, but life happens and now he’s trying to sell it and deal with the abatement at the same time.

“It’s not just a barn to some of us,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “It was our childhood. A place where stories were told and secrets shared. It sheltered many animals from the sun, the rain, the wind and the snow. It was a place where a colt named Wild Fire was born, and where we said goodbye to an old pony named King Tony. It was the place where my love for animals bloomed. Oh how we love that old red barn. We will try not to be sad, but thankful we had that old red barn.”

