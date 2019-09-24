{{featured_button_text}}

The Britt Lions Club will host a tailgate fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, in the north and south parking lot at West Hancock High School before the football game between West Hancock and Forest City.

The cost is a freewill offering. Pork burgers, chips, dessert and drink will be served.

