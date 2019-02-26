Try 1 month for 99¢
Ley Foundation Awards

Ley Foundation Award recipients. (from let) Jim Nelson, Ley Foundation; Jerry Christianson, American Legion 315 VFW Post 4370, Arlene Christianson, Britt Group, Carolyn DeKruif and Laurine Eden, Britt Group, John Swenson, Fire Department, Leanne Castillo, Hobo Art Gallery and Sarah Redmond, Farmers Trust and Savings Bank. (not pictured - Darrell Schaper, Hancock County Ag Museum and Hancock County Historical Society and Jennifer Bourg, West Hancock Ambulance Service)

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Farmers Trust and Savings Bank announced the 2018 grant recipients of the Ley Foundation.

These organizations and projects were recently awarded with a monetary donation, after applying for the W.D. Ley grant in the communities of Buffalo Center, Lakota, Britt, Lake Mills and Bricelyn.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Regional Editor

Load comments