Farmers Trust and Savings Bank announced the 2018 grant recipients of the Ley Foundation.
These organizations and projects were recently awarded with a monetary donation, after applying for the W.D. Ley grant in the communities of Buffalo Center, Lakota, Britt, Lake Mills and Bricelyn.
