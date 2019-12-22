Letters to Santa

From,

Parker

Dear Santa,

Did you look for something to guide your sleigh? You think and think and did you try and you have one helper? I want Legos, a lot of Legos. I need my family to be nice to me!! I have a test for you.

From,

Owen

Dear Santa,

How do your elves make presents? I want a little puppy for Christmas. I need a new coat. I will give you some cookies and milk. I am being good.

From,

Asia

Dear Santa,

Who is Mrs. Claus? I want a cat and dog. I need pants, I have been kind of naughty and good. I love you! I will leave some cookies and milk.

From,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a monkey. My sister does too. I need socks and shirts and tights. How do you make toys? I will leave you milk and cookies.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

From,