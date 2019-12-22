Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
Do you like cookies and milk? I want a reindeer toy that is cute. I need a pair of reindeer socks. I love you Santa. I am going to leave cookies and milk.
From,
Violet Rae Flores
Dear Santa,
Why do you give presents every year? I want a remote control backhoe. I need new Paw Patrol slippers. I have been good and naughty. I will leaave cookies and milk.
From Aiden
Dear Santa,
How old is Rudolph? What is your favorite snacks? I want a Orggon Ballz Lago set. I need pencils. I will leave cake. I want a Hawkeye action figure.
From,
Lane
Dear Santa,
Why do you come to town? I want a new tablet. I have been good. I need a new bike. I will give your reindeer candy canes.
From,
Trevor
Dear Santa,
How is it up at the North Pole? I want a Nintendo Switch. I ned a new coat. I have been good. I will leave cookies.
From,
Parker
Dear Santa,
Did you look for something to guide your sleigh? You think and think and did you try and you have one helper? I want Legos, a lot of Legos. I need my family to be nice to me!! I have a test for you.
From,
Owen
Dear Santa,
How do your elves make presents? I want a little puppy for Christmas. I need a new coat. I will give you some cookies and milk. I am being good.
From,
Asia
Dear Santa,
Who is Mrs. Claus? I want a cat and dog. I need pants, I have been kind of naughty and good. I love you! I will leave some cookies and milk.
From,
Olivia
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a monkey. My sister does too. I need socks and shirts and tights. How do you make toys? I will leave you milk and cookies.
From,
Lily
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? Can I have a set of cars. I need a new bike and coat. Can I have money too please?
From,
Javan
Dear Santa,
How do you make presents? I want colored rubber bands. I need clothes. I will give you cookies and milk. Merry Christmas Santa. Santa I love you so much.
From,
Avery
Dear Santa,
What does Mrs. Claus do? I want a Police station Lego set. I want a hotel Lego set. I need new pants. I want a space shuttle Lego set. I will make you yummy cookies.
From,
Layton
Dear Santa,
What is it like in the North Pole? I want a Ps4 card. I need cleats. I been kind of naughty. I will leave cookies and milk for you.
From,
Tayten
Dear Santa,
Do you have a magic hat? I want a cat. Please. I need glass high heels. I will make cookies and carrots for the reindeer. I have been good.
From,
Alannah
Dear Santa,
How do your reindeer fly? I what a wallet for Christmas. I wil lave mik and cookies. I was nice to my family. I need snow boots.
From,
Tyler Allen Steenblock
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeers? I want a new Stuffy bear. I need a new pair of shoes. I’m going to give you milk and cookies. I miss you. I have been good.
From,
Chloe Grimm
Dear Santa,
What happens when someone puts up their Christmas tree before Christmas? I want a lava lamp. I need new boxers. I want a new tv. I have been good.
From,
Kyson