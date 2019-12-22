You are the owner of this article.
Letters to Santa
Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

Do you like cookies and milk? I want a reindeer toy that is cute. I need a pair of reindeer socks. I love you Santa. I am going to leave cookies and milk.

From,

Violet Rae Flores

Dear Santa,

Why do you give presents every year? I want a remote control backhoe. I need new Paw Patrol slippers. I have been good and naughty. I will leaave cookies and milk.

From Aiden

Dear Santa,

How old is Rudolph? What is your favorite snacks? I want a Orggon Ballz Lago set. I need pencils. I will leave cake. I want a Hawkeye action figure.

From,

Lane

Dear Santa,

Why do you come to town? I want a new tablet. I have been good. I need a new bike. I will give your reindeer candy canes.

From,

Trevor

Dear Santa,

How is it up at the North Pole? I want a Nintendo Switch. I ned a new coat. I have been good. I will leave cookies.

From,

Parker

Dear Santa,

Did you look for something to guide your sleigh? You think and think and did you try and you have one helper? I want Legos, a lot of Legos. I need my family to be nice to me!! I have a test for you.

From,

Owen

Dear Santa,

How do your elves make presents? I want a little puppy for Christmas. I need a new coat. I will give you some cookies and milk. I am being good.

From,

Asia

Dear Santa,

Who is Mrs. Claus? I want a cat and dog. I need pants, I have been kind of naughty and good. I love you! I will leave some cookies and milk.

From,

Olivia

Dear Santa,

How are you? I want a monkey. My sister does too. I need socks and shirts and tights. How do you make toys? I will leave you milk and cookies.

From,

Lily

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? Can I have a set of cars. I need a new bike and coat. Can I have money too please?

From,

Javan

Dear Santa,

How do you make presents? I want colored rubber bands. I need clothes. I will give you cookies and milk. Merry Christmas Santa. Santa I love you so much.

From,

Avery

Dear Santa,

What does Mrs. Claus do? I want a Police station Lego set. I want a hotel Lego set. I need new pants. I want a space shuttle Lego set. I will make you yummy cookies.

From,

Layton

Dear Santa,

What is it like in the North Pole? I want a Ps4 card. I need cleats. I been kind of naughty. I will leave cookies and milk for you.

From,

Tayten

Dear Santa,

Do you have a magic hat? I want a cat. Please. I need glass high heels. I will make cookies and carrots for the reindeer. I have been good.

From,

Alannah

Dear Santa,

How do your reindeer fly? I what a wallet for Christmas. I wil lave mik and cookies. I was nice to my family. I need snow boots.

From,

Tyler Allen Steenblock

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeers? I want a new Stuffy bear. I need a new pair of shoes. I’m going to give you milk and cookies. I miss you. I have been good.

From,

Chloe Grimm

Dear Santa,

What happens when someone puts up their Christmas tree before Christmas? I want a lava lamp. I need new boxers. I want a new tv. I have been good.

From,

Kyson

Mrs. Savoy's West Hancock first grade letters to Santa

