Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
For christmas I wants a dog. Also want a pop emoji. I also wants a horuse. I wants to know if your raindeer a really? How many elfs do you have? How many elfs do you have? How many raindeer do you have?
Do you have a colck?
Sincerely,
Claire H.
Dear Santa Claus,
Hi. How are you doing right now? What does Mrs. Claus cook for you? For Christmas I want Legos, 2 more controlers for my nintendo Switch. I hope you have a Merry Christmas and tell your elfs hi.
Your friend,
Emmanuel
Dear Santa Claus,
What i want for christmas is Lov. What is your favorite cookie? Does your reindeer fly? Do you shave your beard? My favorite color is Pink?
Sincerely Santa,
Adelynn
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa
I want a phone a real tv and a bike and handphones. A monkey shirt.
Ace
Dear Santa Claus,
I would like legos and hot weels, RC cars, puppy, fish, nerf gun and lots of bulets. I also would like football, velcro shoes, kitten. Have you shaved your berd or mustash? Do your raindeer play football? I love snow. I love you. I would like a phone. I love your raindeer.
Love
Blake
Dear Santa Claus,
I would like a OMG lol dolls lol dollhouse, a puppy, rudof, fish, giraffe teddy. I also ty shoes, money. Do you have kids. Do you raindeer played socer. What color are your eyes? Can I have a more fish. I would like a phone and a tablet. Do you shave your berd.
Love
Meika
Dear Santa Claus,
Hi Santa! I’ve been real good this year. Santa how do you go so fast in your sleigh? How do your elves make toys? Santa how get to my house so fast? Santa I want some Barbies for Christmas. I also want a Barbie movie. I want a Elf on a the shelf.
Goodbye Santa!
Your friend,
Jaky
Dear Santa Claus,
Hi Santa! I’ve been real good this year. Are your raindeer fast? Is it cold at the North pole? How do you make toys? You are so awesome Santa! Santa I want a Fortnite picaxe for Christmas. I also want a farm set. Since my pramefens nerf gun broke I want another. I love elves on the shelf. Do you know my mom. I forgot one more thing for Christmas a Xbox. Goodbye Santa.
Love,
Aiden
Dear Santa Claus,
Do you have a football dome in the toy factory? Can I please have a toilet game. Can I have a sleepover at Santa’s house. I want to have a football and flags to play flag football. I want a tablet and a iphone. I was a stuff animal pig. Can I please have a 100gx’s. I want a mini snowmoboli. I want Hawkeyes orniments. I want a stuff reindeer. Can I have a toy car made out of meatal. How old are you Santa? How many elf’s does Santa have. Can I have a toy motor cycle’s.
Samuel
Dear Santa Claus,
Santa I have some questions for you the first one is how do your raindeer fly? How many presends do you make in a year? How many elfs do you have? And how tall are your elfs? Now im gowing to tell you what I want to tell you what I wasn for crimase the first think is a rc boat, big nearf guns and amo, rc monster truck, a bike with flams on the sids, a rc rowbot with wepens in cluded, pet dinesor, zoobs and a big drone and that is what I want for crismac thank you.
Oliver
Dear Santa Claus,
Lol, red board game, pink ball, elf on the shelf, pet show kitten, colering book, crayons, pink lip stick, book, beach house, boy barbie, princess toy, tea party set, hair clips, peppa pig toys, blue shoes, pink clohs, ryan toy revew toys, 4 lollers, paint, paper, hair bands.
Love,
Angelyn
Dear Santa,
Hi Santa, I want an iphone.
Levi S.
Dear Santa Claus,
I want hot wheels for christmas. Do your raindeer fly? How big is the north pole? How far is the north pole? What do your raindeer eat? How meny elfs do you have? What does Ms. Claus bake for you? What is your favorite football team? How big is your slay? Can you bake cookies? Thank you Santa
Collin M.
Dear Santa
Hi santa how do you grow your beard? I know pranser and dasher. I want treasoris rex from Jrasic Park. I want a buch of Jrasic park stuf. I want a lap a souric from Jrasic park falling kingdown. I want a treansoric rex form Jrasic park falling kingdom. I want a new bike. I want a puppy. I want a godvil blantet. I want a game called cherers. I want three bucks. I want a new swingset. I want a plasey and I want it to be fredery. I want a spray chap and the figer fredy. I want a new frog. I want some more head phones.
Your friend,
Waylon
Dear Santa,
Hi santa how are you doing.
For christmas I want a IPhone. Do you ever shave your beird?
Olivia
Dear Santa,
For Christmas Iw ould liek a lol dolls, fart putty, razor with a seat, a crybaby, a disney Jeep, coloring books, colorful lights, and lego’s and a tablet. When you come I will set out cookies and milk. What are your 8 reindeer again? Does you reindeer really fly? Are you real?
Your friend,
Kaylen
Dear Santa Claus,
How do you make toys? Can I please have the new Lol OMG doll, a stuffed puppy, OG doll, a purple toy car, a makeup phone, pig puzzle, new ipad mini, new shoes, new earrings. Thank you. Have a merry cristmas!
Love,
Teagen N.
Dear Santa Claus,
For Christmas I wants gold cleets, my dad wants a picture of football, do you have rudolf? I wonder if you have a flying raindeer? Are your raindeers real? How many elf’s you have? How far is the north pole? Do you have a clock in the north pole? What does misses santa claus bake for you? What is your real name santa?
Sincerely your friend,
Dane
Dear Santa Claus,
Can your reindeer fly?
I want a hot wheels with a gourila. Do you shave your beard. I also want a lego set. Do you really have elfs. Also I want a nerf gun. In school we are making a turkey. I also like math.
Your friend,
Garett G.
Dear Santa Claus,
I want a two Lols. I also want chocolate. I also want some markers. I also want an lol house. I would like a hopkines movie. I would also like an O.M.G. lol surprise, and panting stuff. I want lego sets.
Your friend
Savannah D.
Dear Santa claus,
Do your reindeer fly? Can I please have a LoL, a baby, tablet, new shoes, cloths, bourd games, a unicorn, makeup, ipad, playdoo, puzzles, markers, barbe and earings and rings.
Your friend,
Eliza
Dear Santa,
I want 2 puppys, hot wheels and a phone. Do the deer fly? I also want a lambergini.
My christmas wish is that my mom would get a new car and that my 2 dads gets a golden watch. I want 4 nerf guns. Do you shave your beard. I want a fishing pole and a boat. I also want a watch. I want a book for christmas. I want a bike. I want 2 cages for my 2 dogs and dog food. I want legos, too.
Love, Noah