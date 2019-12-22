Letters to Santa

From,

Preston

Dear Santa,

I was wundring how many toys you make in a day? I wish I could get ten socks plese. I rilly rilly wanted five wolf toys plese. My old boots have a line in the middle of the boots and I was wundring if you can get me a new pair of boots plese. Say hi to Mrs. Clawse.

From,

Johnny

Dear Santa,

I would like a mermaid tail that I can swim in. I would like a real kitten cause my mom and dad wont let me get one for Cristmas. I need a chair and a desk for when i play teacher. I always prtened my American girl doll camper top as my desk and I use my American girl doll jeep with a pillow on top of the jeep as my chair it is not cumferble. Can you get me a raindeer picture?

From,

Avery

Dear Santa,

Is it cold at the North pole with your suit on all day? I would like a new ring to go on my finger. I would like a camra like my mom’s. I need a flufy soft blanket to keep me warm. Have a good day.

From,