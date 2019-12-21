Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus? How are your reindeer doing? Do you want cookies and milk? Do all of your reindeer want candy canes? Santa I would like some slime. A big bucket of slime. I have been very good this year?
Your friend,
Melanie
Dear Santa,
How is Rudolph the red nose reindeer and is his nose still shining? I loved my presents from last year. What do you want for Christmas? When is dolly coming? I would like a guitar or star light doll. I love comet and rudolph. Is Mrs. Claus giving you enough cookies? Are the presents rapped?
Your friend,
Lilly
Dear Santa,
Are the reindeer ready for Christmas including Rudolph? When you come I will leave some carrots for the reindeer. An extrem power dozer and a buzz light year gint robot. What do you do after Chiristmas. I have been vary good this year.
Your friend,
Ian
Dear Santa,
How are the reindeer doing? I would like a skateboard or a hoverboard. What’s your favorite color? I would like a carmat. I have been very good. Have a jolly Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Anikka
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? Is yore Cristmas going well? How are the reindeer doing especially Rudolph? I appreciate what you do for me. I have been really good this year. For Cristmas I would like a guitar. Is Mrs. Claus baking you enough cookies?
Your friend,
Liam
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing so far? How are you doing so far? I hope you have a safe ride. I would like a American Girl Doll or earrings.
Your friend,
Brekken
Dear Santa,
What do you do after Christmas? I would like a LOL surprise or a Raunzel doll. What do you do in the summer? How do you gather the reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus?
Your friend,
Cadee
Dear Santa,
How is your day and I can’t wait till Christmas. How is Rudolph and Mrs. Claus? I have been really good this year. I would like a camera that is pink or LOLs. You know you could give my mom and my dad allso Joe I know he would like snowmobile. I wonder how do reindeer fly? I was wondering what you want for Christmas? I can get whatever you want, so you know who is bad and good, so tell what I am, naughty or nice. Can’t wait for Christmas! I want you to have a Merry Christmas too! I love you so so much.
Your friend,
Layla
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer. I would like a electric guitar or an ice fishing pole. I like to wach fishing shows. I S cold chasing monsters. I have been good this yer. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Thomas
Dear Santa,
I hope your sleigh is ready. I would like a PS4 game called Maden20 please or NBA2k20 or Days gone. I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Caden
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer Santa? I would like a picture of JoJo or just a picture. I would like a new bike with spots or just a bike. I would like new skates or a skateboard. How is Mrs. Claus Santa? I would like a new tablet for when myn brakes. I would like a JoJo beding or just new beding.
Your friend,
Madison
Dear Santa,
What kind of cookies would you like? Choclit chip, peanut butter, mint or suger? For Christmas I would like an X-box One or an computer. I will leave a couple of carrots out for your reindeer. I would like some big lego’s or small lego’s. What drink would you like? Milk, Coke, Pepsi or water?
Your friend,
Wesley
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeers doing? I have been good this year. I would like a Barbie house for Christmas. How are you doing? I hope you have a Merry Christmas.
Your friend,
Luz
Dear Santa,
How have your elves been? How have your reindeer been? I have been really good this year. For Christmas I would like a hoverboard or I would like airpods please. Thank you and I hope you have a Merry Christmas also your elves and reindeer.
Your friend,
Zayda Brown
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer Santa and how are you too? For Christmas I would like some LOL dolls or a guitar. What kind of cookies would you like chocolate, sugr, peanut butter, mint or all of them?
Your friend,
Chloe
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I would like a Ratical racer, Nintendo Switch, and a blanket. What kind of cookies do you want? How is Rudolph is he tired? Is Rosie and Roskw coming? I realy like to find them every day. Merry Christmas to you!
Your friend,
Boone
Dear Santa,
How do you ridee your reindeer. I would like air pods or a fast RC car. I always do my dishes and my room I always clean it. Merry Christmas. I love you Santa.
Your friend,
Jacob
Dear Santa,
How are you doing, how is your reindeer doing, how is your elfs doing, how is Mrs. Claus doing? For Christmas can I please have an iphone 11 pro, can I please have a gift card for fortnite. Can I please have airpods. Can you please get my Dad a new phone case. I have a question have I been good or bad? I have another question what is your favorite kind of cookies? Can I please have a fit bit.
Your friend,
Karren
Dear Santa,
I hoped you liked my picture I made it for comet. I cled the hole toy room too. I would like a hoverboard or if you can not find that then you could get me a new pair of roller skates. Waht is your favite kind of cookes.
Your friend,
Ella