Letters to Santa

Your friend,

Anikka

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? Is yore Cristmas going well? How are the reindeer doing especially Rudolph? I appreciate what you do for me. I have been really good this year. For Cristmas I would like a guitar. Is Mrs. Claus baking you enough cookies?

Your friend,

Liam

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing so far? How are you doing so far? I hope you have a safe ride. I would like a American Girl Doll or earrings.

Your friend,

Brekken

Dear Santa,

What do you do after Christmas? I would like a LOL surprise or a Raunzel doll. What do you do in the summer? How do you gather the reindeer? How is Mrs. Claus?

Your friend,

Cadee

Dear Santa,