Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer doing? How are your elfs doing? What kinds of cookies do you like? How does your sled work to fly? I want a barbie and a barbie set, three stuffed animals, jewelry, makeup set, and a one finger pointer stick. How are you doing? Can you get me fake money? Can you drop off a elf? I love you, Santa!!
Love,
Kimberly
Dear Santa Claus,
How are the Reindeer? I would like five nights of freedy toys, pawatrol toys, and a ps4 game. I have been really good. I like to play five nights of freedy games. My favorite color is green. I have two siblings. I like getting gifts from you. I like setting out milk and cookies for you.
Your friend,
Jordan
Dear Santa,
How are your Reindeer? Can you please bring me pawpatrol toys, and legos. I’m doing good. I went bowling this weekend. Do you drive in a car or in a sleigh. My favorite color is red. I’ll leave you milk and cookies. I will also leave carrots for your reindeer. I have been good.
Your friend,
Mackenzie
Dear Santa,
How many reindeer do you have? I like to play with my puppy Minnie. May I please have a brush for my hair? My brother Landon might like a watch. I will leave you milk and cookies on the table . You can come in through the chimney like always. Minnie is so nice so she will not bite you. How is Mrs. Claus doing? I have been good.
Your friend,
Molly
Dear Santa,
How are your elfs doing? How are your reindeer do they eat appels or carrots? Can I have a remote control cars and monster trucks please and thank you. I’m going to put the Christmas tree up. My favrite food is cholate chip cookies and rice crispes. I have a elf and it name is Charlie.
From,
Kase
Dear Santa,
How do reindeer fly? I have been good. Can I please have a medium stuffed dog? My mommy would like a candle. My brother Brody would like a new football. Lane would like a new cover for his tablet.
From,
Payton
Dear Santa Claus,
How are your elf doing? What is your favorite type of cookie? What I want for Christmas is a barbie. I have been good this year.
Love,
Sofia
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer. I want a crocodile. Want a lego set. I want a monster truck. I want ginger bread cookies. I want milk. I want nentendo switch. How are you. I want playdo. I want a race car.
From,
Merrickk
Dear Santa,
I hope your raindeers are okay. How are you doing? I’m doing fine. I want a ripper tractor. My sister wants a big doll and I think my brother wants some tractor. I want to give my mom a cool necholas and my dad a popping tractor. We don’t have a chimney but we do have a door. We will leave you some cookies and milk by the chrismas tree. I’ve been a good boy. I also want a case combine. How is Mrs. Claus?
Your friend,
Riddir
Dear Santa,
Can you bring me toys? Can you bring me some necklaces? Can you bring me some barbies? Can you bring me board games? Can you bring me some Shopkins? My favorite color is pink. I have been a good girl.
Sincerely,
Knendra
Dear Santa Claus,
How is Mrs. Claus doing? I was allso wondring how rain deer fly? What kind of cookies do you like? For Christmas I want fake mouny. I allso want a romout control dirt bike! I allso want hot weels.
Your friend,
????
Dear Santa,
How do you drive the sleigh is it because you have reindeer. How are you and your reindeer. I want a boy Elf. Oh don’t forget popatroll stuff animaels. Do you live in the north pole santa.
Your friend,
Tucker
Dear Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? How are your reindeer? I would like barbie’s for Christmas. I would also like stuffed animals. I would like some bborad games to. I was very good and my favoirt color is ornge. The cokkies I am making for you are choclate with sprinkles.
Sincerely your friend,
Shyanne
Dear Santa,
Can i leave you milk and big ginger bread cookies. Santa for Christmas can I have a scooter and a bike and Hot wheels city and the crack a die you atac. Santa Claus I love you.
Sincerly your friend,
Elian
Dear Santa,
How are you doing today, and how are your reindeer? For Christmas I want a barbie house a barbie boy and girls and barbie clothes. I also want a bed for the kids and parents with a pillow and a phone. I also want high heels and a purse for the mom and shoes for the boy. I want small cups for kid and parents. I will put out cookies that I made and milk.
Fran Harden
Dear Santa,
How are your raindeer? Can I have a whach and a bounce house, and makeup. What kinde of milk and cookes should I give you. How is Mrs. Claus?
Love,
Charlie
Dear Santa Claus,
How are you reindeer and elfs doing? How are you doing? For Christmas I want an eight ball. I allso want a remote control robout too. I love you Santa! I allso want hot weels too. I want to know what kind of cookies do you like.
Your friend,
Halle
Dear Santa,
How are your reindeer? I would like a bean bag,Pokemon cards, monster truck toys, 3 dogs, dirt bike toys, motorcycle toys.
Your friend,
Levi
Dear Santa,
How is your slai. I want a unicorn. I want a pet horse, nail polech. I want toy barbies and a barbie house. I like you Santa. I want a mermad. I want a real mermad tail.
From,
Claire
Dear Santa,
How are your raindeer. I like to play with my cat a lot. I have a little brother that is 6 years old. I would like to have a gumball machine from you. I have been nice to your elfs that you brought me.
From,
Wyatt
Dear Santa,
How can your reindeer fly? How many reindeer do you have? Can you get me a hoer bord? How can you eat? You can come down the cemny. Can you get me a scooter? Can you get me a scatdord? Can you get me a bons house?
Your friend,
Clayton