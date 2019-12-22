Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,

How many reindeer do you have? I like to play with my puppy Minnie. May I please have a brush for my hair? My brother Landon might like a watch. I will leave you milk and cookies on the table . You can come in through the chimney like always. Minnie is so nice so she will not bite you. How is Mrs. Claus doing? I have been good.

Your friend,

Molly

Dear Santa,

How are your elfs doing? How are your reindeer do they eat appels or carrots? Can I have a remote control cars and monster trucks please and thank you. I’m going to put the Christmas tree up. My favrite food is cholate chip cookies and rice crispes. I have a elf and it name is Charlie.

From,

Kase

Dear Santa,

How do reindeer fly? I have been good. Can I please have a medium stuffed dog? My mommy would like a candle. My brother Brody would like a new football. Lane would like a new cover for his tablet.

From,

Payton

Dear Santa Claus,