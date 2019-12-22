Letters to Santa

My name is Ava I live in Kanawha Iowa. What like about Christmas is spending with famaly and friend’s. I would like an LoL surprise doll camper, LoL’s and a iphone please.

Mr Claus what is the true meaning of Chirstmas? What is your favorit tipe of cookie. How do you know who is naughty and nice? How is Rudolph?

Sincerely

Ava

Dear Santa,

My name is Keyla. I live in Kanawha, Iowa. What I like about Christmas is that it’s my birthday. The three things I want for Christmas is a German Shephard, Legos and a phone. Santa whats your favorite cookie? Santa am I on your noughty list? Santa is Rudolph favorite reindeer.

Sincerely,

Keyla

Dear Santa,

My name is Levi. I live in Britt Iowa. on christmas I like to eat candy. I want football cards and farm tops and legos. What is your favorite color Santa? How old are you santa and Mrs. claus?

Happy christmas,

Levi

Dear Santa,