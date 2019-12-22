Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
My name is cameron. I live in Kanawha, Iowa. I like getting together with my family. For Cristmas I want football card and football gear. How old are you? How many houses do you visit in the world?
Sincerely,
Cameron
Dear Santa,
My name is Millie. I live in a white house in Britt, Iowa. What I like about Christmas is my Christmas tree. For Christmas I want a bunch of LoL’s and a bunch of OMG doll’s and a LoL house What is your favorite color? How many eves do you have? How long is your naughty and nice list? What is your favorite reindeer? Do you have Rudolph the reindeer?
Sincerely,
Millie
Dear Santa,
My name is Emily. I live in britt, Iowa. What I like about Christmas is all the gifts and decorations. What I would like for Christmas is a fairy garden, a hoverboard and a Elf on the shelf. What’s your favorite type of cookie? How do you see us when were and know were sleeping?
Sincerly,
Emily
Dear Santa,
My name is Austin. I live in Britt, IA.
I like to decorate the tree with my family. We have fun together and it is a great day.
I would like something for bathtime, more magnets and legos.
Santa have you had any storms at the North Pole? Are you elves working hard on toys for all the boys + girls?
I wish Mrs. Claus and you a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Sincerely,
Austin
Dear Santa,
My name is Paisley. I live in Britt, Iowa.
My favorite part of Christmas is spending time with my family. For Christmas I want a marble maze, an Ipad and a puppy. How many elves do you have? Does Mrs. Claus help make the toys? Who is your favorite reindeer?
Sincerely,
Paisley
Dear Santa,
My name is Cristian. I live in Kanawha Iowa. What I like about Christmas is all the gifts and peopl comeing over. Three things I whant is a shotgun and a pistol and, a Husky. What do your elves don’t the north pole? Does Mrs. Claus help you at the north pole? How does your sleigh look like? Is it red?
Sincerly,
Cristian
Dear Santa,
My name is Caden. I live in Kanawha Iowa. What I like about Christmas is the gifts. For Christmas I want a Nintendo Switch, an xbox and a shotgun. How old are you? How many elves do you have?
Sincerely
Caden
Dear Santa
My name is Victor. I live at Kanawha Iowa. My houes color is pinkish. My favorite thing in Christmas is the presents and the lights of red and green. For Christmas I would lik a hoverboard and some air podes and also some shones. Also I want to tell you which is your favorite reindeer also whats your favorite thing to do and why do you like the cookies so much
Sincerely
Victor
Dear Santa,
My name is Gaige. I live in Corwith, Iowa My favorite parts of Christmas is family and the food and the Christmas presents. I want a bike sled and a new watch and buckit foll of bath boms. How do you get reindeer and how were you born?
Sincerely
Gaige
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava I live in Kanawha Iowa. What like about Christmas is spending with famaly and friend’s. I would like an LoL surprise doll camper, LoL’s and a iphone please.
Mr Claus what is the true meaning of Chirstmas? What is your favorit tipe of cookie. How do you know who is naughty and nice? How is Rudolph?
Sincerely
Ava
Dear Santa,
My name is Keyla. I live in Kanawha, Iowa. What I like about Christmas is that it’s my birthday. The three things I want for Christmas is a German Shephard, Legos and a phone. Santa whats your favorite cookie? Santa am I on your noughty list? Santa is Rudolph favorite reindeer.
Sincerely,
Keyla
Dear Santa,
My name is Levi. I live in Britt Iowa. on christmas I like to eat candy. I want football cards and farm tops and legos. What is your favorite color Santa? How old are you santa and Mrs. claus?
Happy christmas,
Levi
Dear Santa,
My name is Layla. I live in Britt, Iowa. My favorite thing about Chistmas is that I get presents and that my elves Sparkle and Chippy come. For Chistmas I want an I-phone 11, money, and LoLs. Why do you need reindeer to fly? How many elves do you have? How long does it take you to deliver presents?
Merry Chistmas,
Layla
Dear Santa,
My name is Zarrien. I live In the cuntry neer Brit, I would like cokies and toys at crismas. I wout like elecrik skatebard and cookes for crismas. Do you own rendeer’s?
Sincerely,
Zarrien
Dear Santa,
My name is Star. I don’t think you know I have two houses. I live in Britt, Iowa in a tall green house and a short white house. What I would like for Christmas is l.o.l.’s and slime. Do you really live in the North Pole? How many elves do you have? Merry Cristmas!!
Sincerely,
Star
Dear Santa,
My name is Skylarr. I live in Britt, Iowa. I like Christmas because I get to be with my family. What I want for Christmas is a xbox, a phone and a tablet. How many elves do you have? Why do you live in the North pole? What is your favorite holiday?
Merry Christmas,
Skylarr
Dear Santa,
My name is Abby. I live in Woden, Iowa. My favorite thing about Christmas is when Jingle my elf comes. I want three things fitbit, iphone 11, and Golden Retrer. How many elves do you have? How dong do you have to stay up. Do your elves all look the same?
Merry Christmas
Abby
Dear Santa,
My name is Jadon. I live in Britt, Iowa. I love spending time with family. I want new Legos, a head set, and Fortnite Skins. Who is your favorite reindeer? What is your favorite kind of cookies? Am I on the good list?
Sincerely,
Jadon
Dear Santa,
My name is Lizbeth. I live in Kanawha, Iowa. My favorite thing about christmas is the cute decorations the gifts and the beutiful lights. I would like an apple ipad, money and a fitbit. What is your favorite type of cookie? Do your reindeer ever go to sleep right away? Where did you get your sleigh?
Sincerely,
Lizbeth
Dear Santa,
My name is Wyatt. I live in Kanawha, Iowa. My favorite part ov Christmas is at church and at my grandmas house. I want farmings;mualatop 20 and a pump shot gun that does not kick or be loud. How many elves do you have?
Merry christmas,
Wyatt