Letters to Santa

My name is Danielle. I live in Britt Iowa, my house is white. I love Chrismas because I get to spend time with my family. I would like an art set, an esle, and some baking tools. How are the reindeer? Are the elves making toys correctly? Is the sleigh nice and shiny?

Happy Holiday,

Dani

Dear Santa,

My name is Alex. I live in Britt. The thing I love about Christmas is family. Can I have aripods, a birt bike and Freddy Freddy’s new series. Where do you live? Why don’t you let people see you? Do you live at the North Pole Merry Christmas

Love,

Alex

Dear Santa,

My name is Bode and I live in Kanawha and I want a buccaners jersy no more legos because Jordy destoyd it I want new games for my xbox and new games for my switch are you apart of caden and liams family? How do you travel across the world?

Merry Christmas

Bode

Dear Santa