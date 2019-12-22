Letters to Santa

Dear Santa,
My name is Kyrsten. I live in Britt, IA: What I like about Christmas is spending time with family, getting news presents and being happy. What I want for Christmas is a phone, to have a great Christmas, and last, but not least I want to have 2X the presents. Do you eat cookies in teh North Pole? How many elves do you have? How big is your sled.
Merry Christmas,
Kyrsten
Dear Santa,
My name is Roselyn. I live in Britt, IA. Why do elves have ponty ears? We go to Texas for Christmas for our grandma and grandpa. I would three guinea pigs. Why does Santa have reindeer?
Merry Christmas,
Roselyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Olivia. I live in Wonden. My favit thing about Christmas is spending time with family. I would like a soccer ball for Christmas. Is rudolph rell. What is your favit thing about Christmass.
Sincerely,
Olivia
Dear Santa,
My name is Kipton. I live in Britt Iowa. I would like a xbox one i would like some xbox one games too. I would like a samsung phone. Can I see your slay? How is your reindeer your elves and Mrs. Claus and you. Christmas is my favorite holiday.
Sincerely,
Kipton
Dear Santa,
My name is Tony I live in Knowue. I would a Nitendo Switch for Christmas, and a little toys. How is Mrs. Claus doing for you, and your reindeer. How are the elves doing for you. How much pepole are on the notey list.
Love,
Tony
Dear Santa,
My name is Hayden. I live in Britt, Iowa. What I like about Christmas is that I get to be with my family. I would like slime, squezes and sqrutches. I have two baby horses and one of their names i Prancer and the other name is Comet. What is your favorite cookies? Merry Christmas.
Love,
Hayden
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! My name is Uzziel. I live in Britt IA 50423. I really enjoy Christmas because I get to spend time with my family. I would like a karaoke machine and one of your reindeer. Do you like pumpkin cookies or sugar cookies? Are you older than Rudolph? I hope you have a good holiday!
Love,
Uzziel
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas My name is Paisley How is Rudolph How are the elves How are the Reindeer I live in Britt IA 50423 I would like a Zooma puppy I would like a real dog from a pet store please What I live about Christmas is I get to open presents
Love
Paisley
Dear Santa,
My name is Athens. I would like a mini bike, a puppy and a PS4. How are the reindeers? How are you doing Santa?
Love
Athens
Dear Santa,
My name is Ali, I live in Britt, Iowa. What I like about Christmas is I can be with all my family. I would like a sequence pillow, a book and a movie How many elves do you have?
Sincerely,
Ali
Dear Santa,
My name is Easton I live in a gray house my christmas lites look like the grinch is stealing our lites. I like christmas because we selabrat christma and are family come over. Two things I would like for christmas is beyblades and wresoling head gear. I want to ask you a few questions one how quick do you give gifts to everyone and a nother question is do you raindeer fly.
Merry christmas,
Easton
Dear Santa,
My name is Javier. I live in Britt Iowa. What I like about christmas is that we all get together and see each other. I would like a VR set a mini dirt bike and a game. How long have you had rudolph. How much cookies do you eat. How long have you had your sleigh.
Love,
Javier
Dear Santa,
My name is Ava. I live in Britt. What I like about Christmas is hearing everybody sing Merry Christmas! May have a drum set, a frozin 2 set, and may I please have a our generation ice cream truck. How many elves do you have? What is your favorite cookie? Merry Christmas!!
Sincerely,
Ava
Dear Santa,
My name is Lexi. I live in Britt. All I would like for Christmas is two things. LOL amazing suprise and Fli shoes. I have a few questions for you. Have you ever go stuck in a chimney? What do you like about Christmas.
Sincerely,
Lexi
Dear Santa
My name is Danielle. I live in Britt Iowa, my house is white. I love Chrismas because I get to spend time with my family. I would like an art set, an esle, and some baking tools. How are the reindeer? Are the elves making toys correctly? Is the sleigh nice and shiny?
Happy Holiday,
Dani
Dear Santa,
My name is Alex. I live in Britt. The thing I love about Christmas is family. Can I have aripods, a birt bike and Freddy Freddy’s new series. Where do you live? Why don’t you let people see you? Do you live at the North Pole Merry Christmas
Love,
Alex
Dear Santa,
My name is Bode and I live in Kanawha and I want a buccaners jersy no more legos because Jordy destoyd it I want new games for my xbox and new games for my switch are you apart of caden and liams family? How do you travel across the world?
Merry Christmas
Bode
Dear Santa
My name is Kyana what do you like about chrismas what I would like for chrismas is another Amarican gril doll for chrismas but what I realy want for chrismas is my family tho and some clothes to.
Love,
Kyana
Dear Sata,
My name is Ted i live in corwith. My favorit thing is the snow. I would like football gloves, a book, and a nerf gun. How many elevs do you have? How many toys do they make?
Sincerly,
Ted