Dear Santa,

I want a vr hede set. I need noow shoow lasise. How long have you bin Santa? I will leve kooks and mill and ckairs for you and the raddeer. How do the raddeer fley? How does your snow globe see people are grd or bad? Where you got your elfs? Is rudolph the red nose deer reel? How old are your randeer?

Oliver Donaghy

***

Dear Santa,

I want a new rc car. I also need a new pillow. What do you do all samer? I will leav some carrots for the rinedear.

Jaxon Bachman

***

Dear Santa,

I want a new smuchmelow. I need new slipers. How are the rander? I will leve chuceses and milk and carits.

Avayda Gunderson

***

Dear Santa,

This Christmas I want a fany pack. I need a new coat. I will leave cookies and hot choclet. How many miles is the north pole from Britt?

Ivy Ostercamp

***

Dear Santa,

I want Kowboy stuf. And a gun. I need more shoos. What is it like in the north Pool. I will leve cookese and cerets for yor randear. Thank you.

Wyatt Goemaat

***

Dear Santa,

I will lev cookes and cker For Yow and raders.

I luvY Yow.

I want a PS5.

I need a cot.

How ar you doen?

Tate Brinkman

***

Dear Santa,

I want a drt bick. I need noo soks. How do You make a drt bick? How do You make elektronics?

Sawyer Nielsen

***

Dear Santa,

I want a new lago set. I need dresis. How are the render dowing?

Naomi Johnson

***

Dear Santa,

I will leave You sum cookies. Haw are your rander. I want huvdrood. I need no sox.

Trinlee Witte

***

Dear Santa,

I Want the biggest baby doll ervr. I need new bots. Santa how do the raidear fly? I will leve you cokics.

Harper Swenson

***

Dear Santa,

I want some legos. I need some clos. How are your randers? I will leve a cupcak and some milk and a karit for the randers.

Abby Bratten

***

Dear Santa,

How do you get eletronics to work?

I want Rubik cube exe. I need sneakers. I will leave cookies.

Lucas Huffman

***

Dear Santa,

I want LoL. I need Christmas bots. How do you mack your toys? I wil leve milk and cookies for you.

Harker Haugland

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doowing? I wnat a hamrbood for Christmas. I need socs. I can’t lev coockes because we ate them all.

Becka Deets

***

Dear Santa,

I want a huvrbrrd. I need noo shoos. I will leave out some mack and kooky. How do you driv uor slay?

Kruz Hartman

***

Dear Santa,

I want a bic. I need soxs and a noo penal box. I will lev you cookies and milk.

Andre Blocton

***

Dear Santa,

I want a horse for Cristmas. I need a shirt. What Do THe elFses Do at the North Pole?

Landry Engh

***

Dear Santa,

I want pokemon. I need new sus. How do you make elechonics in the north pl? I will liv you cocis and mik. I will liv the raders caris.

Brair Chipman

***

Dear Santa,

I want a havrbad. I need sos.

I will lev jokes and milke. How do your rader fli?

Jace Young

***

Dear Santa,

I want a pupy.

I need a noow pesrboy.

How is the north pol?

How are the randeer?

Alexis Quentin

***

Dear Santa,

