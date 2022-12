Letters to Santa: Mrs. Savoy (1st grade) - West Hancock (copy)

Dear Santa,

I want gabe cats. I need nas shos. How meny elves do you have?

Love,

Mattie

***

Dear Santa,

I want a Sqishee. I need a new X-Box control badree pac. Do you know where Coco goes, Coco the elf?

Love,

Aiden

***

Dear Santa,

I want a rainbow friend toy. I need pants. How many toys do you have?

Love,

Xandyr

***

Dear Santa,

I need new shas. I want a new drt bik. Will my elf come bak?

Love,

Kessler

***

Dear Santa,

You are nise because you give prasents. I need new pants. I want a new Barbe. How many ranindeer do you have?

Love,

Naomi

***

Dear Santa,

I want hot wels. I need mor soks. I want a rse car. How many reeder do you have?

Love,

Boone

***

Dear Santa,

How many reindeer do you have? Do elves mayc candcanes? I want now clothes. I need new snow ger.

Love,

Matthew

***

Dear Santa,

How many elves do you have? I need a football shirt. I want a Pikachu teddy.

Love,

Kayden

***

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? How many raindeer you have? I need a new PUMA shert. I want a Spidrman toy.

Love,

Ryeker

***

Dear Santa,

I want a Suprman toy. How many reindeer do you have? I need nuo shuws.

Love,

Isaac

***

Dear Santa,

I need soks. I want Robox. How many reindeer do yuo have?

Love,

Emmett

***

Dear Santa,

I need new papers. I want a rug for my bedroom. How do ???? present?

Love,

Katelynn

***

Dear Santa,

I need a new ????? chrt. I want a Pawrwel Sumi wit a bacs tralr. How do you eat evrey cooce?

Love,

Graysen

***

Dear Santa,

I need new soks. I want new Hatchimals. How many reindeer do you have?

Love,

Yaretzy

***

Dear Santa,

I need pants. I want a hoverboard. What does the north pol look like?

Love,

Arthur

***

Dear Santa,

I need new pants. I want actions figrs. If their is a snow storm how can you get throo?

Love,

Bennett

***

Dear Santa,

You are nise if people are good they get prezints. If they are notee they get col. Some people give cokes and carits. The cokes are fot santa the carits are for the deer. I want a robot tiger with a rmot cutrol.

Love,

William

***

Dear Santa,

I want the best Christmas. I need a new hat. What is it like at the North Pol?

Love,

Rhett

***

Dear Santa,

I need a new Crismos T-Rex. I want an elf. Is Roodof your raeder?

Love,

Jordy

***

Dear Santa,

I need a new pare of PJs. I want a new Skwishmolow. Does Mrs. Claus give you cookies?

Love,

Lily