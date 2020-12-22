Letters to Santa - Mrs. Zuehl (3rd grade) - West Hancock

Dear Santa,
My name is Ian I live in a blue house in Kanawha. My favoret part of Chrismas is decorating the tree. I want a boomarang a pet camelean and a lego roket. Do you have a pet polar bear walrus snowy owl and snowshoe hare. What do you do spring summer and fall. How did you hire your elves.
Sincerely,
Ian
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Preston. I live in Britt in a grayish blue house. My favorite part of cristmas is that we get presents. Can you please bring me a apple watch, rc raceing boat, and an rc car. Do you make the presents? Do you drink A+W?
Sincerely,
Preston
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Cadee I live in Britt in a white house. What I like most about Christmas is that when Jesus is born. What I whad like for Christmas is aleterik scrter and a moodped and a skcate board. What is it like in the noorthpoooll. What is twizul like thar.
Sincerely,
Cadee
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Annabelle. I live in Britt in a half brick half tan house. My favorite thing about christmas is all the love and joy in peoples hearts. Dear santa, I whad like for christmas is a Iphone 11 and a gumball machine and a snow globe. Santa haw do you dliver so quickly, haw did you come up with the reindeer’s names, and how many elves do you have?
Sincerely,
Annabelle
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Payton I live in Britt in a dark blue house. My favorite think about Christmas is spending time with my family. Three things I really want for Christmas is pjs, robux for a game, and a ferret please. My questions rae is how bright is Rudolph’s nose? How big is your sleigh? and how many houses do you have to deliver?
Sincerly,
Payton
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Jacob I live in Kanowha in a yellow house. My favorite part of Christmas is spend time with my mom and dad and friends. Santa can you bring me a $25.00 dollar gift card for x-box live the new x-box and a $15.00 card for x-box. Santa how fast does your seld go, how fast can the reindeer fly, and how long does it take to give every person presents.
Sinecerely,
Jacob
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Jerzy I live in kanawha in a dork gray hose. My favorite thing about christmas is I get to spend time with my family.
Santa can you bring me a hover board, fishing poll and a some thing for my new room.
What kind of cookies do you like?
How many elfvs are there?
do all the elves and the raindeer have there own rooms?
Sincerely,
Jerzy
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Johnny. I live out of town from Kanawha. My favorite part of Christmas is having fun with my family. I want a tree house, a zipline, and a bedroom. Do you have more reindeer this year? Whats Mrs. Claus doing? How many carrots do your reindeer eat? How many toys do your elves make? Hope you have a good Christmas!
Sincerely,
Johnny
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Luz. I live in Britt in a brown and white house. My favorite part of Christmas is that you can bring us presents from christmas and then we can open them, I want for christmas is new shoes and new clothes. I hope you have a good day.
Sincerely,
Luz
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Chloe. I live in Kanawha in a blue house. My favorite part of christmas is that is is Jeses birthday. I would like a bike, scatebord, and a phone case. Dose Mrs. Claus ride with you? What kind of cookies do you like? What is your favorite holiday?
Sincerly,
Chloe
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Caden. I live in Kanawha in a white house. I like christmas because my family comes over and I like to leave you cookies and carrots. I want money for the new PS5, the new battle pass, and a lap top. What do you do at the North Pole? How are you doing.
Sincerely,
Caden
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Kelden. I live in Britt in a brown house. My favorite part of Christmas is spending time with family and doing our Christmas Eve movie night tradition.
The three things I really want for Christmas are a Nintendo Switch, a hoverboard, and Roblox Muder Mystery 2 character set. I don’t have a chimney so you have to use my front door. I will make sure to leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer. I was wondering why you live in The North Pole so far away? Is Mrs. Claus’ cookies as good as the ones my mom made for you and your elves? Also, do you drive a car when you aren’t delivering presents?
Sincerely,
Kelden
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Charlz. I want to give this letter to you to show how much I like christmas and my favorit part of christmas is opening the presents and the snow. I want a p.c. cumputer, ps5, and a samurai castum that comes with a helmet and a kattana. My roteen is to get up and fix my Bed every day and brush my teeth and after that I watch T.V. What is your roteen.
Sincerely,
Charlz
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Aaliyah. I live in a white house. My favorite part of christmas is a presents. What I want for christma is a phone case, two band sundutirs, and a tv. What do you do at the north pole?
Sincerely,
Aaliyah
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Kannen. I live in Britt in a gray house. My favorite part of Chrismas is getting to play in the snow, and sleding. For Christmas I want, PS5, v-buck’s for fortnite. Then the last thing I want is a new head set for gaming. I have a few question’s. How many elves live at the north pole. What is your favorite type of cookies. Do you eat anything other then milk and cookies.
Sincerely,
Kannen
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Anikka. I live in Britt in a green house. My favorite part of Christmas is when you come and give us presents. I would like a hoover board and a spider-man action figure and a chromebook laptop. How did you get your magic? I would how you get your sack to fit a lot of toys but it looks small?
Sincereiy,
Anikka
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Jodie. I live in a tan house. In Corwith. What I like about Christmas is my family all goes to grandma Carls and grandpa Mark and eat cookies and open presents with cousins. I would please like a giant water mellon squishy, a American girl doll, and an American girl doll book. How are you so quiety ween you go in someone’s house? How do you fit in the chimney. Do you eat cookies for living.
Sincerely,
Jodie
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Lane. I live in Britt in a tan house. My favorite thing, about Christmas is meating family I don’t get to see a lot. I would like Madden 21, V-bucks, and a nerf tactical shotgun. Is Bob the reindeer reel? How are you so quiet at night?
Sincerely,
Lane
***
Dear Santa,
I am Boone and I live in Kanawha. I like about Cristmas is that elves come to my house and I get to find them in the morning and I get to spend time whith my family. For christmas I want a ps5, a 10,000 v-bucks for fortnite, and a Phone. How do you eat so many cookies? How many reindear, and how do you make so many toys?
Sincerly,
Boone
***
Dear Santa,
My name is Brekken. I live in Kanawha in a yellow house. My favorite part of Christmas is opening presents and playing in the snow. Merry christmas Mrs. Claus,
How are you doing? I hope you have a good christmas. Can I please have some animals and a giant stuffed bear. Happy New year.