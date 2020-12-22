Letters to Santa - Mrs. Zuehl (3rd grade) - West Hancock

Sincerely,

Kelden

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Charlz. I want to give this letter to you to show how much I like christmas and my favorit part of christmas is opening the presents and the snow. I want a p.c. cumputer, ps5, and a samurai castum that comes with a helmet and a kattana. My roteen is to get up and fix my Bed every day and brush my teeth and after that I watch T.V. What is your roteen.

Sincerely,

Charlz

***

Dear Santa,

My name is Aaliyah. I live in a white house. My favorite part of christmas is a presents. What I want for christma is a phone case, two band sundutirs, and a tv. What do you do at the north pole?

Sincerely,

Aaliyah

***

Dear Santa,